Buffett: 'I've Been Semi-Retired for Decades' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

The Q&A starts off with a question from journalist Carol Loomis: Is Warren Buffett semi-retired?

After all, he shares his investment responsibilities with portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, and he just promoted Ajit Jain and Greg Abel to new jobs overseeing Berkshire's operating businesses.

"I've been semi-retired for decades," Mr. Buffett says. But he points out that Messrs. Weschler and Combs oversee about $25 billion in equity investments, while Mr. Buffett is responsible for tens of billions more in stock and long-term bond investments and about $100 billion in cash.

"Nothing's really changed that much," since the recent promotions, he said. "I think, actually, semi-retired probably catches me at my most active point."

Charlie Munger then joins in with the zinger: "Warren is very good at doing nothing."

