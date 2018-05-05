Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple's Buybacks -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

A question was asked about one of the few cash stockpiles bigger than Berkshire's: the one held by Apple.

Warren Buffett likes the fact that Apple is spending a substantial amount of its cash buying back shares. Apple, already the biggest repurchaser of shares in the S&P 500, announced a $100 billion buyback program last month.

"We very much approve of them repurchasing shares," Mr. Buffett said. Berkshire is a big holder of Apple shares, recently growing its investment further. Plus, Mr. Buffett noted, as shares come out of the market due to repurchases, Berkshire's stake in the company will grow on its own.

Mr. Buffett and Charlie Munger also expressed skepticism that Apple could find strong acquisition targets to buy with its cash.

"The reason companies are buying their stocks is that they are smart enough to know it's better for them than anything else," Mr. Munger said, adding that they don't approve of all repurchase strategies.

