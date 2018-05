Warren Buffett fielded a question on the current trade tensions between the U.S. and China -- timely given the talks that took place between the two countries this week.

Always the optimist, Mr. Buffett says he believes the two nations have a lot of common interests, and despite inevitable tensions between any two economic powerhouses, the countries have a lot to gain by working together. "The world is dependent on it," he said.

