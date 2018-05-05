Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

A little over a year after Berkshire struck the biggest-ever retroactive reinsurance deal with American International Group Inc., Warren Buffett said he is hopeful it will work out well for Berkshire.

He also did a remarkably good job at explaining retroactive reinsurance.

"Essentially AIG... said, 'We want to give you all of the losses that we incurred in a very big percentage of our domestic business before December 31 of 2015. And we will pay the first $25 billion... and then you pay 80% of the next $25 billion,'" Mr. Buffett said. "And they gave us $10 billion for doing that."

Berkshire is betting that in the years that it will take to pay out these claims, it can profitably invest that $10 billion elsewhere.

"If we're correct about our estimates of how much money will be paid and when it will be paid, we should come out being better off than if we had borrowed a similar amount" to invest, Mr. Buffett said.

-- Nicole Friedman

Write to Nicole Friedman at [email protected]