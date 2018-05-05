Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

The first question from an analyst is about Precision Castparts -- Berkshire's supplier of castings and forged components for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. The analyst already sees some issues just two years after Berkshire spent about $32 billion to buy the business.

But Warren Buffett isn't as concerned.

He notes that the companies making aircrafts worth millions of dollars don't want to be waiting for a part. He says Precision's reliability in terms of quality and delivery times is enormously important and that the firm gets contracts that extend out many years.

"We get them before the plane starts in production," he notes.

In addition, Precision has learned in the last year that when other suppliers fail, manufacturers come to the company. The firm always says it would like to help, but wants a five-year contract.

"We'd buy another one just like it tomorrow if we had the chance," adds Charlie Munger.

