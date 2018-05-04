Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares in first-quarter - CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/04/2018 | 06:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett visits the BNSF booth before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 75 million additional Apple Inc shares in the first three months of the year, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday, aggressively ramping up its bets on the iPhone maker.

Buffett's Apple commitment over the past two years has surprised many, given his historical aversion to companies associated with the technology sector.

Berkshire's initial investment in Apple was small, suggesting it was made by one of Buffett's investment deputies, but with the latest stake purchase, it has grown to a solid 240.3 million shares worth $42.5 billion.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States," CNBC quoted Buffett as saying https://cnb.cx/2HLPdIp.

The billionaire investor recently sold out of an unsuccessful investment in International Business Machines Corp, at the same time he was buying Apple.

Berkshire said in February Berkshire's Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares.

Buffett has praised Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and suggested he views Apple more as a consumer company, despite its Silicon Valley pedigree.

However, there may also be another reason for the investment: Berkshire's cash position.

Berkshire has gone more than two years since a major acquisition, and Buffett said in his annual letter that he wants one or more "huge" non-insurance acquisitions to help him reduce Berkshire's $116 billion in cash and equivalents.

Buying Apple accomplishes that, even though Buffett would rather buy whole companies than their stocks.

Berkshire typically discloses its largest common stock holdings and percentage stakes in its quarterly and annual reports. The report for the first quarter is scheduled for release on Saturday morning, just before Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown.

Apple reported $61.1 billion in revenue for the March quarter, up from $52.9 billion last year, and promised $100 billion in additional stock buyback.

Berkshire Hathaway and Apple were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Up to Thursday's close, Apple stock had risen more than 5 percent since Berkshire disclosed on Feb. 14 that it had raised its stake in the Cupertino, California-based company.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY -1.17% 287051 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
06:07aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares in first-quarter - CNBC
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Factbox - Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/12WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid
RE
03/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks
RE
03/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany's Knauf
RE
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
03/09WARREN BUFFETT : Bill Set to Boost Warren Buffett's Mobile-Home Business
DJ
03/05WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06:07aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares in first-quarter - CNBC
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
12:36aELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/01GARY HEMINGER : Marathon to become top U.S. refiner with $23 billion Andeavor buy
RE
04/27OLEG DERIPASKA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Axel Dumas Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.