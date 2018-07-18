Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2018 | 01:48am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday eliminated a restriction on its ability to buy back its own stock, a change that could help billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett deploy more of the conglomerate's cash.

The new policy approved by Berkshire's board lets Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger authorize buybacks when both believe the repurchase price is "below Berkshire's intrinsic value," a determination that would be made "conservatively."

Berkshire's old policy said repurchase prices would not exceed 1.2 times book value per share, or assets minus liabilities.

The new policy is a major change for Berkshire, where Buffett has faced pressure to deploy more than $108 billion of cash and equivalents.

Berkshire's Class A shares closed Tuesday at $288,500, roughly 1.37 times its $211,184 book value per share as of March 31.

The Class B shares rose 1.5 percent in after-hours trading, following the announcement of the new policy.

"It's a somewhat significant change," said Steven Check, president of Check Capital Management Inc in Costa Mesa, California. Berkshire shares comprise about 20 percent of its $1.5 billion of assets.

"This is a good thing in an environment where Berkshire has a lot of excess cash, nothing to buy, and an underpriced stock," Check said.

Berkshire raised its repurchase threshold to 1.2 times book value from 1.1 times in December 2012.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company spent $1.3 billion on share repurchases that month, mainly from the estate of a longtime shareholder. Berkshire has not disclosed any subsequent repurchases under its program.

Known as a bargain-hunter, Buffett has struggled to add large companies to Berkshire's stable of more than 90 businesses in the insurance, railroad, energy, retail and other sectors.

In recent months, he has used some cash to build a more than $40 billion stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

At Berkshire's annual meeting in May, Buffett resisted issuing a special dividend to shareholders, while supporting Apple's move to increase its own buybacks, saying that could boost the stock's value.

Munger, for his part, warned that some companies use repurchases simply to prop up their own stock prices.

Berkshire said it would not buy back stock under its new policy until it releases second-quarter results, scheduled for Aug. 3.

It also maintained it will not allow repurchases to reduce its cash and equivalents below $20 billion.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.23% 191.44 Delayed Quote.13.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
06/07WARREN BUFFETT : Wsj
RE
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31WARREN BUFFETT : Bloomberg
RE
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Offered Uber a $3 Billion Investment, But Talks Fell Apart
DJ
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett utility to be first in U.S. to reach 100 percent renewables
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon 'Miracle' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.