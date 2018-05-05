Does Berkshire Need Buffett? -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

A question addresses a big concern for shareholders: Once Warren Buffett is no longer CEO, will Berkshire have a harder time buying companies?

Berkshire has a reputation as a "buyer of choice" for companies that want a permanent home where the managers will be allowed to stay on and run their businesses with relative autonomy. That reputation has helped Berkshire buy companies at slightly lower prices than other buyers like private-equity firms.

Mr. Buffett isn't worried. "The reputation belongs to Berkshire now," he says. "For somebody that cares about a business ... we absolutely are the first call and will continue to be the first call."

Berkshire is also famous for doing large deals during market downturns. After the 2008 financial crisis, Berkshire's large balance sheet allowed it to throw lifelines to companies like Goldman Sachs and General Electric.

"If things get bad enough, you don't have to worry about them calling us. No matter what," Mr. Buffett says.

Write to Nicole Friedman at [email protected]