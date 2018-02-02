How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh

By Nicole Friedman

Troy Bader's new job as chief executive of International Dairy Queen Inc. is to keep millions of customers, thousands of franchisees and one Omaha billionaire happy.

His challenge is to do so while pressing for change at a beloved 78-year-old brand that is a fixture of small-town American life.

The billionaire is Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc. purchased Dairy Queen in 1998. He visits its restaurants in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., with his great-grandchildren. His onetime favorite order was a special concoction of soft vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate syrup and malted milk powder.

The Edina, Minn.-based chain is best known among longtime customers for desserts like the Blizzard, a cold treat introduced in the 1980s that blends soft serve ice cream with cookies or other toppings. In recent years, the company has encouraged its franchisees to renovate their stores to include table service and compete for the lunchtime crowd with a "$5 Buck Lunch" promotion.

Dairy Queen is also doing early-stage testing of mobile-app ordering and delivery services in the U.S. while searching for new locations in bigger U.S. cities and other parts of the world. It recorded $4.5 billion in global sales in 2017, flat from the prior year and up from $3 billion in 2007.

"We're a brand that is now onto its 78th year. There are not a lot of brands that have that type of history," said Mr. Bader, 53 years old, who took over as CEO on Jan. 1 after serving 16 years in other Dairy Queen roles. "But with that history also comes maturity. [...] Innovation is absolutely critical in our business."

His task is to encourage more expansion and experimentation without alienating franchisees who sometimes struggle to afford rising labor and food costs while accommodating the company's extensive menu suggestions. Dairy Queen stores can offer a variety of items, from honey barbecue chicken strips to fruit smoothies from Orange Julius, another Dairy Queen brand.

Change hasn't always sat well with those who operate Dairy Queen's restaurants. All but two of the roughly 6,800 stores are owned by franchisees, many of whom have operated stores for decades and have family members in the business.

When Dairy Queen was being licensed around the U.S. in the 1940s, the original franchisees had inconsistent contracts, sometimes signed on napkins. As the brand matured, Dairy Queen struggled to bring the increasingly expansive franchisee network into line. The company faced multiple lawsuits from franchisees in the 1990s over disputes about advertising, menus and supply chain management. Dairy Queens in Texas still offer distinct menu items.

After Mr. Buffett bought Dairy Queen for $585 million in 1998, he alluded to its "bumpy history" with franchisees in a letter to shareholders and praised company managers for fixing many of the problems and strengthening the business. As longtime customers of Dairy Queen, he and his business partner Charles Munger decided to "put our money where our mouth is," Mr. Buffett said in that letter.

But tensions with franchisees didn't end. When Dairy Queen established "Grill & Chill" locations with table service and hot and cold kitchens, some franchisees protested the upgrades and put up a billboard in Omaha ahead of the 2004 Berkshire shareholder meeting. "Warren, your grill is killing our chill," the billboard read.

Dairy Queen says its relationship with franchisees has strongly improved in recent years. Mr. Bader, who was the company's chief operating officer in the U.S. and Canada before succeeding John Gainor as CEO, has worked closely with many of the franchisees.

"I can call him in the middle of the night and he answers," said Riz Momin, a Georgia-based franchisee who owns about 15 stores. In disagreements, he said, "Troy doesn't like to use his power. He just goes in and convinces people."

Mr. Bader was recruited to join Dairy Queen by former CEO Chuck Mooty. Mr. Bader had already worked with Dairy Queen as a lawyer for a Minneapolis law firm.

"He's very calm, he is a thinker and a processor before acting," Mr. Mooty, who is now chief executive of Jostens Inc., said of Mr. Bader. But "Troy is one who's not going to be afraid to make the tough decisions."

When the country's second-largest Dairy Queen franchisee, Vasari LLC, filed for bankruptcy in October, the Texas company's top executive cited the "$5 Buck Lunch" promotion and the economic fallout from declining oil prices as challenges, according to court documents.

The special "creates minimal margins for many of the DQ locations unless a high volume of customers visit the stores on a daily basis," Vasari CEO William Spae Jr. said in court documents.

Some other franchisees said the lunch special had worked well for them and helped make the business less seasonal.

"We're a very emotional group," said Matt Frauenshuh of Minneapolis who owns 207 Dairy Queen restaurants in 12 states. Franchisees are "very passionate about our brand, and they're fiercely loyal. [But] it also has ramifications as we try to change and evolve with modern times."

It can take franchisees years to adopt new initiatives. "You can get there faster, but potentially have a battle on your hands," Mr. Bader said. "Giving people time to prepare and transition really goes a long way."

