More on Berkshire After Buffett -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

An analyst asks whether Warren Buffett's successors can continue Berkshire's record of throwing lifelines to struggling companies in exchange for very good returns. (Berkshire helped companies including Goldman Sachs, General Electric and Bank of America in the years following the financial crisis.) Part of the appeal to those companies is Mr. Buffett's seal of approval, after all.

Mr. Buffett says that even today, some of Berkshire's investments are arranged by portfolios managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, not by him. In 2017, Mr. Weschler played a role in Berkshire's investments in Home Capital Group Inc. and Store Capital Corp.

There's a deal under consideration right now that either Mr. Weschler or Mr. Combs brought to Mr. Buffett's attention, he says.

"I do not think the party on the other side is going to care about the fact that they had him on the phone rather than me," Mr. Buffett says. "We will continue to have our standards of what we think money is worth at any given time. And Ted and Todd think just as well about that as I do."

