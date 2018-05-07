Log in
Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/07/2018 | 03:16am CEST
House Democrats Plan to Release 3,000 Russian-Linked Facebook Ads

The Democrats are preparing to soon release the ads, which Facebook identified as bought by the pro-Kremlin Internet Research Agency, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Warren Buffett Lays Out a Berkshire Future Without Him

The Berkshire Hathaway chief said at the company's annual meeting that its reputation as buyer of choice for well-run companies would continue even when he is no longer at the helm. 

 
5 Takeaways From Warren Buffett at Berkshire's Annual Meeting

Warren Buffett took questions on succession, Wells Fargo, and trade during an eight hour question-and-answer session Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting. 

 
'Avengers' Again Captures Top Spot at the Box Office

After breaking opening weekend records, "Avengers: Infinity War" continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters. 

 
Glencore Scraps Planned Sale of $9 Billion Stake in Russian Oil Company

Glencore and its investment partners are walking away from the sale of a minority stake in Russia's Rosneft to a Chinese company whose leader has been under investigation by Beijing and is now missing. 

 
NASA Launches InSight Spacecraft to Mars to Dig Down Deep

A robotic geologist armed with a hammer and quake monitor rocketed toward Mars, aiming to land on the red planet and explore its mysterious insides. 

 
Greek Banks Get the All Clear From European Regulators

Greece's biggest banks received a clean bill of health from Europe's regulators, an important step toward the completion of an eight-year bailout program that has strained the country's economy. 

 
Tesla's Numbers Are Even More Dramatic Than Its CEO

Recent drama surrounding Tesla has masked a more mundane reality: The carmaker's finances are deteriorating. 

 
5G Race Pits Ford, BMW Against GM, Toyota

Excitement around 5G is eclipsing the prospects for a competing technology that General Motors and Toyota are backing, potentially giving rivals a leg-up in the race to debut vehicles with state-of-the-art internet connectivity. 

 
Why It's Not Crazy to Buy a Mall Giant in the Age of Amazon

The company betting billions to create a trans-Atlantic shopping-mall giant is playing a riskier game than its investors are used to. But in a riskier retail world, that may be no bad thing.

Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon 'Miracle' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple's Buybacks -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett Hates Bonds -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sticks to His Guns on Guns -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : More on Berkshire After Buffett -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Does Berkshire Need Buffett? -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Is Optimistic on U.S.-China Relations -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : 'I've Been Semi-Retired for Decades' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/03MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son 'not involved' in Sprint, T-Mobile merger approvals
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
