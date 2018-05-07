News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

House Democrats Plan to Release 3,000 Russian-Linked Facebook Ads

The Democrats are preparing to soon release the ads, which Facebook identified as bought by the pro-Kremlin Internet Research Agency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Warren Buffett Lays Out a Berkshire Future Without Him

The Berkshire Hathaway chief said at the company's annual meeting that its reputation as buyer of choice for well-run companies would continue even when he is no longer at the helm.

5 Takeaways From Warren Buffett at Berkshire's Annual Meeting

Warren Buffett took questions on succession, Wells Fargo, and trade during an eight hour question-and-answer session Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting.

'Avengers' Again Captures Top Spot at the Box Office

After breaking opening weekend records, "Avengers: Infinity War" continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters.

Glencore Scraps Planned Sale of $9 Billion Stake in Russian Oil Company

Glencore and its investment partners are walking away from the sale of a minority stake in Russia's Rosneft to a Chinese company whose leader has been under investigation by Beijing and is now missing.

NASA Launches InSight Spacecraft to Mars to Dig Down Deep

A robotic geologist armed with a hammer and quake monitor rocketed toward Mars, aiming to land on the red planet and explore its mysterious insides.

Greek Banks Get the All Clear From European Regulators

Greece's biggest banks received a clean bill of health from Europe's regulators, an important step toward the completion of an eight-year bailout program that has strained the country's economy.

Tesla's Numbers Are Even More Dramatic Than Its CEO

Recent drama surrounding Tesla has masked a more mundane reality: The carmaker's finances are deteriorating.

5G Race Pits Ford, BMW Against GM, Toyota

Excitement around 5G is eclipsing the prospects for a competing technology that General Motors and Toyota are backing, potentially giving rivals a leg-up in the race to debut vehicles with state-of-the-art internet connectivity.

Why It's Not Crazy to Buy a Mall Giant in the Age of Amazon

The company betting billions to create a trans-Atlantic shopping-mall giant is playing a riskier game than its investors are used to. But in a riskier retail world, that may be no bad thing.