News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Citigroup Targeted by ValueAct in Rare Activist Move on Major Bank

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup, a bet that the giant bank's strength as a service provider to corporations will enable it to thrive in the post-crisis era.

Snap Financial Chief to Depart

Snap Chief Financial Officer Drew Vollero is stepping down, leaving the social-media company that has struggled since he helped take it public last year.

Egyptian Bill on Ride-Hailing Data Prompts Privacy Concerns

The bill, passed by parliament, requires ride-hailing apps such as Uber to share passenger data when requested by the country's security agencies.

Freight Operators Dismiss Threat of Digital Startups

Big brokers say they're spending tens of millions of dollars on technology, and have the critical scale from longstanding customers.

Warren Buffett's New Target: Rule That Cut $6.2 Billion From Berkshire Earnings

A new accounting rule drove Berkshire to a rare loss in the first quarter.

Elliott Looks to Take Athenahealth Private

Activist investor Elliott Management is making a push to take Athenahealth private, arguing the health-care software company is botching an opportunity to rapidly expand.

Starbucks Sells Nestlé the Rights to Offer Its Coffee in Stores

In a deal valued at $7 billion, Starbucks bets its future on its coffee shops by removing a distraction.

Walmart Picks a Freewheeling Partner for Its $15 Billion Passage to India

Walmart, a buttoned-up behemoth from Arkansas, is poised to spend $15 billion for a 75% stake in India's freewheeling online-sales giant, Flipkart, which has burned through mountains of cash.

Samsung Securities Seeks Charges Against Some Employees Over 'Fat Finger' Mistake

Samsung Securities said it intends to file a criminal lawsuit against employees who sold shares the company mistakenly issued last month during a "fat finger" incident, citing "moral hazard" issues.

Warren Buffett's Lieutenants Are Increasingly Running Berkshire

Warren Buffett said four executives are already handling many of the day-to-day responsibilities at Berkshire Hathaway.