Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/08/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Citigroup Targeted by ValueAct in Rare Activist Move on Major Bank

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup, a bet that the giant bank's strength as a service provider to corporations will enable it to thrive in the post-crisis era. 

 
Snap Financial Chief to Depart

Snap Chief Financial Officer Drew Vollero is stepping down, leaving the social-media company that has struggled since he helped take it public last year. 

 
Egyptian Bill on Ride-Hailing Data Prompts Privacy Concerns

The bill, passed by parliament, requires ride-hailing apps such as Uber to share passenger data when requested by the country's security agencies. 

 
Freight Operators Dismiss Threat of Digital Startups

Big brokers say they're spending tens of millions of dollars on technology, and have the critical scale from longstanding customers. 

 
Warren Buffett's New Target: Rule That Cut $6.2 Billion From Berkshire Earnings

A new accounting rule drove Berkshire to a rare loss in the first quarter. 

 
Elliott Looks to Take Athenahealth Private

Activist investor Elliott Management is making a push to take Athenahealth private, arguing the health-care software company is botching an opportunity to rapidly expand. 

 
Starbucks Sells Nestlé the Rights to Offer Its Coffee in Stores

In a deal valued at $7 billion, Starbucks bets its future on its coffee shops by removing a distraction. 

 
Walmart Picks a Freewheeling Partner for Its $15 Billion Passage to India

Walmart, a buttoned-up behemoth from Arkansas, is poised to spend $15 billion for a 75% stake in India's freewheeling online-sales giant, Flipkart, which has burned through mountains of cash. 

 
Samsung Securities Seeks Charges Against Some Employees Over 'Fat Finger' Mistake

Samsung Securities said it intends to file a criminal lawsuit against employees who sold shares the company mistakenly issued last month during a "fat finger" incident, citing "moral hazard" issues. 

 
Warren Buffett's Lieutenants Are Increasingly Running Berkshire

Warren Buffett said four executives are already handling many of the day-to-day responsibilities at Berkshire Hathaway.

Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon 'Miracle' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple's Buybacks -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett Hates Bonds -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sticks to His Guns on Guns -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : More on Berkshire After Buffett -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Does Berkshire Need Buffett? -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Is Optimistic on U.S.-China Relations -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : 'I've Been Semi-Retired for Decades' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/07HUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
