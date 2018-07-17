Log in
Business Leaders
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/17/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Ford Agrees to Pay $299.1 Million to Resolve Air-Bag Lawsuit

Ford has agreed to pay at least $299.1 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit over its use of defective Takata airbag inflaters in more than 6 million vehicles. 

 
Warren Buffett Donates $3.4 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway Stock to Charities

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett has donated shares valued at $3.4 billion to five foundations, marking another round in his pledge to donate most of his wealth to charities and philanthropic endeavors. 

 
New Research Prompts Selloff in Companies Using Crispr Technology

Shares of companies developing therapies using the gene-editing technology Crispr declined Monday following the publication of research suggesting Crispr could cause far more extensive DNA damage than previously thought. 

 
Amazon Website Hit With Glitches as Shoppers Seek Prime Day Deals

Amazon's website and mobile application were plagued by outages as the online retail giant kicked off its annual sales event, Prime Day. 

 
Netflix Shares Skid as Subscriber Growth Misses Its Mark

Netflix registered more than a million fewer subscribers than it expected in the second quarter, a sign that the streaming-video site's strong momentum may be slowing. Shares fell 14% in after-hours trading. 

 
Former Energy XXI CEO Settles SEC Probe Over Hidden Loans, Perks

The former chief executive of offshore oil and gas driller Energy XXI settled an investigation into more than $10 million in undisclosed loans he took from contractors and a portfolio manager at the firm's largest shareholder. 

 
Allied Universal Buying U.S. Security Associates for About $1 Billion

Allied Universal, a provider of facility services and security backed by Wendel, Warburg Pincus and Partners Group, agreed to acquire U.S. Security Associates from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. 

 
Boeing and Airbus Land $43 Billion Worth of Airliner Orders

The deals boost pressure on both plane makers to ramp up production further even as supply-chain bottlenecks that have hampered output this year. 

 
Whirlpool Wanted Washer Tariffs. It Wasn't Ready for a Trade Showdown.

Trade barriers can ricochet through an economy in ways even proponents don't expect, as shown by washers, among the first consumer products targeted. The protection against overseas competitors has been more than negated by subsequent metals tariffs. Prices are up and demand is softening. 

 
FCC Head Has Concerns With Sinclair-Tribune Media Deal

A top federal communications regulator said he had "serious concerns" about Sinclair Broadcast's $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media.

Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
06/07WARREN BUFFETT : Wsj
RE
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31WARREN BUFFETT : Bloomberg
RE
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Offered Uber a $3 Billion Investment, But Talks Fell Apart
DJ
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett utility to be first in U.S. to reach 100 percent renewables
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon 'Miracle' -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
