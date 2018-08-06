Log in
Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Profits Surge at Big U.S. Firms

America's biggest companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lowered tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling demand across industries. 

 
'Mission: Impossible' Wins Out Over Winnie-the-Pooh at Box Office

Tom Cruise sped past Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office to lead all films for the second straight week with an estimated $35 million in ticket sales for "Mission: Impossible-Fallout." 

 
Goldman Sachs to Name New Trading Co-Head Amid Reboot

The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan. 

 
Samsung Tries to Navigate Through U.S.-China Trade Crossfire

The U.S.-China trade fight has put South Korea's Samsung Electronics in an uncomfortable spot. Its challenge: to manage its ties to both countries without getting caught in the crossfire, even as U.S. tariffs threaten its sales of home appliances and device components. 

 
Past Social-Media Posts Upend Hiring

More companies are scouring job candidates' online personas for racist and other red-flag comments. That hasn't kept social-media histories from morphing into hiring minefields. 

 
Honda Took Pride in Doing Everything Itself. The Cost of Technology Made That Impossible.

Honda once used staff technicians to design new technologies ranging from engines to the shape of the suspension arms. Now, the car maker is outsourcing key tech for electric vehicles and autonomous driving to fight high R&D costs. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter net earnings surged, boosted by insurance underwriting and a change to accounting rules. 

 
China's Cleanup Efforts Create Boom for South African Miner

China's efforts to curb the smog in its cities and clean up its steel industry are remaking the global iron-ore market-to the benefit of miners such as Anglo American subsidiary Kumba, which produces high-grade ore. 

 
SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business. 

 
Kushner Family Closes Deal to Unload 666 Fifth Avenue

In a larger-than-expected deal, Kushner Cos. will lease the building to Brookfield Asset Management for 99 years. The 2007 investment, worth $1.8 billion at the time, became controversial when Jared Kushner joined the Trump White House.

Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
05:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/04WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/03WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners -- WSJ
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
06/07WARREN BUFFETT : Wsj
RE
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31WARREN BUFFETT : Bloomberg
RE
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Offered Uber a $3 Billion Investment, But Talks Fell Apart
DJ
