Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - USA
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp., C

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2017 | 06:16am CET
Bitcoin Futures Prices Fall in CME Debut

CME Group's new bitcoin futures fell on their first day of trading, as the Chicago-based exchange giant pushed forward into the rapidly expanding market for cryptocurrency derivatives. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Mack Consumer Lending Head

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday that Mary Mack will lead its consumer lending unit in addition to her current role overseeing the retail bank. 

 
Activist Investors' Role Needs More Transparency, SEC Nominee Says

Robert Jackson, a Democratic nominee to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, called for the Wall Street regulator to wade more aggressively into the fights between activist shareholders and the companies they target. 

 
Activist Starboard Value Buys 9.9% Stake in Cars.com

Activist investor Starboard Value LP bought a 9.9% stake in Cars.com Inc. on the belief the stock is undervalued by a market that is betting heavily against it and ignoring the potential for a sale. 

 
Investors Shell Out $700 Million for Coins With 'No Purpose'

One of the hottest cryptocurrency investments of 2017 comes from a software startup that doesn't plan to sell any software and describes what it is selling-something called a digital token-as having "no purpose." 

 
Tax Bill Jolts Municipal-Bond Market

December is typically the sleepiest month in an already sedate municipal-bond world. But this year the prospect of a new tax bill roused the market to records. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Hits $300,000 a Share

Fifty-five years to the day after Warren Buffett bought his first shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the company he built into a global powerhouse entered the $300,000 club. Membership: one. 

 
Anonymous Email to Visa CEO Led to Top Executive's Firing

This fall, Visa CEO Alfred Kelly received a troubling, anonymous email: Jim McCarthy, one of his most senior executives, had been involved in romantic relationships with women at the card giant. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Warns Rate Rises Could Drive Economy Into Recession

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned that bad things may lie ahead for the economy if his colleagues at the U.S. central bank press forward with interest-rate increases. 

 
Fed's Williams: Economy Heading Into 2018 With Good Momentum

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said if the economy performs as he expects, the central bank is likely to steadily raise interest rates over the next couple of years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
12/19DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
12/18 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
11/15DJWARREN BUFFETT : A Record $350 Billion In New Cash
11/14 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes IBM stake, adds to Apple
11/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Hurricanes, earthquake drag down 3rd-qtr profit at Buffett's Berkshire
10/17DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
10/04DJWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Truck-Stop Deal Is Driven by Bet on Growth -- WSJ
10/03 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett bets on truck stops, to buy majority of Pilot Flying J
09/20 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett calls pessimists about United States 'out of their mind'
09/15DJWARREN BUFFETT : Sheriff
09/13 WARREN BUFFETT : Home Capital investors spurn Buffett's plan to boost stake
08/31DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
08/30DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
08/29 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett becomes Bank of America's top shareholder
08/28 WARREN BUFFETT : Thousands of rail workers back at Buffett's BNSF as volumes rise
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/20 XAVIER NIEL : French telecoms tycoon Niel to take over Ireland's eir in $770 million deal
12/22DJRUPERT MURDOCH : A Split-Up Fox Brings Challenges -- WSJ
12/22 ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman
12/19DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
12/18 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
12/21DJKURT BOCK : BASF Appoints Martin Brudermueller to Succeed Kurt Bock as CEO
12/18DJNELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Richard Branson John Bryant Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Jean Coutu Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi John Edwards Douglas Flint Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Ulrich Spiesshofer Randall Stephenson Joseph Swedish Peter Terium François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.