News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Expedia Picks AIG to Sell Travel Insurance on its Websites

American International Group said it has been selected to sell travel insurance to customers of Expedia's websites, part of AIG's larger effort to earn more revenue from consumers.

BlackRock Goes Public With Questions To Gun Industry

BlackRock went public with the questions that it is asking of gun makers and sellers in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., an unusual step by the world's largest asset manager.

Why Private Equity Stocks Are Laggards of Finance

Private equity giants like Blackstone and KKR have been hugely successful at taking a bigger bite of the investing world. But much to their founders' consternation, their publicly listed shares fail to fully reflect this.

Volatility Is Back but Volatility Funds Are Duller

Volatility is back in the stock market, but the investments that imploded spectacularly in February are gone except for one survivor. That fund is now a much tamer version of its former self.

Is Warren Buffett Too Big to Beat the Market?

It's gotten harder even for Warren Buffett to outperform the market. Why should it be easy for other investors?

Kuroda Jolts Markets With First Reference to Exit Timing

The Bank of Japan will likely start considering an exit from its aggressive monetary easing beginning as early as next year, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said.

Bank of Korea Chief Appointed to Second Term

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reappointed Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol to the post, indicating there will likely be no dramatic shift in monetary policy in the near term.

Check Your Withholding Math or Risk a Painful Tax Shock

The tax overhaul has probably given your paycheck a welcome bump. Now it's important to check your withholding-or risk a bad tax surprise in a year.

White House Prepares to Nominate Clarida as Fed No. 2

President Donald Trump is likely to nominate Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, according to people familiar with the matter.

MetLife Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake

MetLife disclosed that it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement-savings product in Japan, raising new questions about the insurance giant's internal controls.