Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said second-quarter net earnings surged, boosted by insurance underwriting and a change to accounting rules.

Berkshire's earnings are especially volatile due to an accounting rule that went into effect this year requiring companies to include unrealized investment gains or losses in their net income. Berkshire holds large stock investments, and their quarterly changes in value can have a big effect on Berkshire's net income.

Berkshire reported second-quarter net earnings of $12 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share equivalent, from $4.26 billion, or $2,592 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, rose to $6.9 billion from $4.12 billion in the year prior. Mr. Buffett has said operating earnings are more reflective of Berkshire's performance.

The conglomerate runs a large insurance operation in addition to railroad, utilities, industrial manufacturers and retailers. Its holdings include recognizable names such as Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, Geico and See's Candies.

Berkshire's insurance business sits at the core of its moneymaking machine. Insurance brings in billions of dollars of "float," upfront premiums customers pay and that Berkshire invests for its own gain.

Berkshire's biggest stock holding is Apple Inc., which this week became the first U.S.-listed company to surpass $1 trillion in stock-market value.

Class A shares closed Friday at $304,671.

The 87-year-old Mr. Buffett, whose shrewd investments have earned him the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," still has plenty of cash on hand for future acquisitions as a way to drive profit. Berkshire held $111 billion in cash at the end of the second quarter, up from $108.6 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Berkshire changed its buyback policy in July. Previously the company could repurchase shares if the stock price was below 120% of book value. Under the new policy, Berkshire can buy back shares if Mr. Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger believe that the stock price is below Berkshire's intrinsic value.

Write to Nicole Friedman at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:34pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/03WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners -- WSJ
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
07/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway loosens policy on stock buybacks
RE
07/17WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/12WARREN BUFFETT : USG Deal Offers Exit for Buffett -- WSJ
DJ
06/07WARREN BUFFETT : Wsj
RE
06/04WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31WARREN BUFFETT : Bloomberg
RE
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Offered Uber a $3 Billion Investment, But Talks Fell Apart
DJ
05/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett utility to be first in U.S. to reach 100 percent renewables
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.