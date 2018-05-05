Why Buffett Hates Bonds -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Asked about interest rates, Warren Buffett says neither he nor anyone else knows where they're headed.

But he laid out why he thinks long-term Treasury bonds are such a bad investment. (Treasurys that Berkshire holds have shorter maturities.)

He says that with the Federal Reserve trying to get inflation up to 2% and rates on longer-term debt not much more than that, the inflation-adjusted returns are minuscule at the moment.

When the Fed lowered rates to near zero during the financial crisis, it reduced the amount that savers earned. Mr. Munger said that it wasn't fair but was probably necessary to combat the recession. That said, it did help lift stock prices.

Describing that good fortune for stock investors, Mr. Munger said, "We're all a bunch of undeserving people and I hope we continue to be so.

