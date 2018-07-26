Trump Administration Continues Auto Tariffs Probe Pending EU Trade Talks, Commerce Secretary Ross Says

By Rebecca Ballhaus

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday said he had been directed by President Trump to "continue the investigation" into auto tariffs but not impose them, pending the outcome of negotiations with the European Union.

He said a report on auto tariffs would be submitted next month.

A day earlier, Mr. Trump said he and European Council President Jean-Claude Juncker had reached an agreement for the Europeans to buy U.S. liquid natural gas and soybeans, and the U.S. wouldn't impose auto tariffs while trade negotiations were ongoing. The two leaders didn't announce any firm commitments but said negotiations would continue.

Steel and aluminum tariffs will remain in place during the negotiations, Mr. Ross said Thursday, echoing Messrs. Trump and Juncker's agreement Wednesday.

Mr. Ross said it was "hard to judge" how long negotiations would take, but that they typically lasted months or years.

The Trump administration has threatened tariffs of 20% to 25% of all imported autos and auto parts, not just those from the EU, citing national security concerns. In 2017, the U.S. imported $176 billion worth of passenger cars, $36 billion of trucks and $147 billion of auto components, according to Commerce Department data.

Asked about the impact the president's trade policy was having on American workers, Mr. Ross said, "Look at the actual statistics. A lot more jobs are being created."

He said a lot of companies were using trade policy as an "excuse" for laying people off or saying their earnings were suffering, but that "in many cases that's not the main reason."

Mr. Ross addressed reporters Thursday during a particularly bumpy landing on Air Force One into Dubuque, Iowa, where the president is set to hold a round table on workforce development.

At one point, as turbulence jostled the plane, he joked: "Must be some unemployed worker shaking the plane."

