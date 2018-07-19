Wilbur Ross: 'Too Early to Say' Whether National Security Probe Will Bring Auto Tariffs

By Josh Zumbrun and Chester Dawson

WASHINGTON -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that it is "too early" to say whether the Trump administration will move ahead with proposed tariffs of up to 25% on imported vehicles and auto parts.

Speaking ahead of a hearing in Washington, Mr. Ross said the government is still analyzing whether it will impose tariffs on national security grounds, following a similar move on metals imports earlier this year.

"It's obvious by the attendance here this morning how vital this industry is to the U.S. and global economy," Mr. Ross said.

The Commerce Department hearings are part of an investigation launched in May into whether the Trump administration can use a 1962 national-security law to impose duties on foreign-sourced cars and car parts.

The Trump administration's hard line has won praise in some quarters, including the country's largest automotive labor union, the United Auto Workers, which has expressed qualified support and criticized industry moves to shift production outside the U.S.

Representatives for the biggest auto makers, components suppliers and dealers are expected to testify Thursday against the tariffs, arguing they would hurt the economy and put jobs at risk by raising consumer prices and sparking a trade war.