Business Leaders
Wilbur Ross

Birthday : 11/28/1937
Place of birth : Weehawken (New Jersey) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. MBA, is Independent Director at Ocwen Financial Corp., Chairman at NBNK Inve

Wilbur Ross: 'Too Early to Say' Whether National Security Probe Will Bring Auto Tariffs

0
07/19/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

By Josh Zumbrun and Chester Dawson

WASHINGTON -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that it is "too early" to say whether the Trump administration will move ahead with proposed tariffs of up to 25% on imported vehicles and auto parts.

Speaking ahead of a hearing in Washington, Mr. Ross said the government is still analyzing whether it will impose tariffs on national security grounds, following a similar move on metals imports earlier this year.

"It's obvious by the attendance here this morning how vital this industry is to the U.S. and global economy," Mr. Ross said.

The Commerce Department hearings are part of an investigation launched in May into whether the Trump administration can use a 1962 national-security law to impose duties on foreign-sourced cars and car parts.

The Trump administration's hard line has won praise in some quarters, including the country's largest automotive labor union, the United Auto Workers, which has expressed qualified support and criticized industry moves to shift production outside the U.S.

Representatives for the biggest auto makers, components suppliers and dealers are expected to testify Thursday against the tariffs, arguing they would hurt the economy and put jobs at risk by raising consumer prices and sparking a trade war.

Latest news about Wilbur Ross
 
07/19WILBUR ROSS : 'Too Early to Say' Whether National Security Probe Will Bring Auto Tariffs
DJ
07/02WILBUR ROSS : Crossfire of tariffs as Trump rattles world trade order
RE
06/28WILBUR ROSS : Crossfire of tariffs as Trump rattles world trade order
RE
06/21WILBUR ROSS : Cnbc
RE
06/20WILBUR ROSS : Wilbur Ross Announces First Results From 20,000 Tariff-Exclusion Requests
DJ
06/02WILBUR ROSS : U.S. isolated at G7 meeting as tariffs prompt retaliation
RE
05/31WILBUR ROSS : Le Figaro
RE
05/29WILBUR ROSS : U.S. to Finalize Tariffs, Investment Restrictions on China -- Update
DJ
05/28WILBUR ROSS : EU trade chief to meet U.S. peers Ross, Lighthizer in Paris on Wednesday
RE
05/25WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross to visit China for trade talks in early June
RE
05/24WILBUR ROSS : Trump Weighs New Tariffs on Imported Vehicles -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/14WILBUR ROSS : U.S. Commerce's Ross says exploring alternative remedies for ZTE's actions
RE
04/18WILBUR ROSS : EU Plans to Pitch Trade Bargain to Trump
DJ
04/04WILBUR ROSS : trade talks likely with China
RE
03/12WILBUR ROSS : Trump says Commerce Secretary Ross to speak with EU on tariffs
RE
