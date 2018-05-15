Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Wolfgang Porsche

Age : 75
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is a Managing Director at Porsche GmbH (Germany), a Chairman-Supervisory Board

Porsche SE executives, board members are safe to travel to U.S. - legal chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/15/2018 | 03:54pm CEST
Porsche logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Top managers and supervisory board members at Porsche SE, Volkswagen's majority shareholder, can still travel to the United States without risk or fear for prosecution, the company's head of legal affairs said.

"Porsche SE is convinced that no board member can be accused of offences, and that the members of the management and supervisory boards can still travel to the United States without restrictions and risk," Manfred Doess, the holding firm's legal chief said on Tuesday at Porsche SE's annual shareholder meeting.

U.S. authorities earlier this month issued an arrest warrant against Volkswagen's former chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, after indicting him on four felony charges in the diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche SE CEO Hans Dieter Poetsch, Volkswagen former finance chief who is being investigated by Braunschweig prosecutors for suspected market manipulation related to the scandal, told shareholders that he regularly travels to the U.S.

Doess said Porsche SE has no knowledge of an international arrest warrant against Wolfgang Porsche, the firm's chairman and a member of VW's supervisory board.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 1.28% 173.54 Delayed Quote.3.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Wolfgang Porsche
 
03:54pWOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche SE executives, board members are safe to travel to U.S. - legal chief
RE
04/02WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Volkswagen shareholder against reelection of Wolfgang Porsche to board - report
RE
04/01WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Volkswagen shareholder against reelection of Wolfgang Porsche to board
RE
03/09WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche hands the wheel to 4th generation members of family clan
RE
2017WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche SE Chairman in Spiegel
RE
2017WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Architect of modern VW cuts ties with share sale
RE
2016WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Investors seeking VW reform may be disappointed at AGM
RE
2016WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche SE says to vote in favour of VW dividend
RE
2016WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Top Volkswagen committee to meet Feb 3 to discuss crisis - sources
RE
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche to spend 1 billion euro on new electric car plant, create jobs
RE
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : VW owners back job protection in crisis
RE
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche, Piech families committed to Volkswagen and Wolfsburg
RE
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Winterkorn to Resign as CEO of Porsche Holding Company Amid Volkswagen Probe -- Update
DJ
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Prosecutors Drop Market-Manipulation Probe into Porsche SE Board
DJ
2015WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche SE backs Volkswagen management after chairman's exit
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01:05aELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
02:02pGEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
05/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05:22pVITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE
05/14CARL ICAHN : Xerox abandons planned deal with Fujifilm in victory for Icahn and Deason
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.