--Vincent Bollore said that he will step down as chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, French newspaper Le Figaro reports.

--Mr. Bollore said that it will request the supervisory board to appoint his son Yannick Bollore as his successor, according to Le Figaro.

--Yannick Bollore is currently chief executive officer of advertising group Havas, Le Figaro says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2K0IkAG

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]