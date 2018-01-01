02/02 - Google parent Alphabet Inc replaced long-time Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt with board veteran John Hennessy, a former Stanford University president and one of search engine company's first users, it said in a regulato...
02/02 -
Fed Plans Tougher Big-Bank Stress Tests This Year
The Federal Reserve said its stress tests for big banks will imagine a more severe economic downturn in 2018 than in last year's version, as it annou...
02/02 - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have formed special committees to explore a merger, the companies said on Thursday, the first step in potentially reuniting the companies split by media mogul Sumner Redstone more than a decade ag...
01/02 - Billionaire businessman Mikhail Fridman, a member of the supervisory board of Russian food retailer X5, said it was difficult to predict how his inclusion on an "oligarchs' list" by the United States would affect his bus...
01/02 -
GM Ramps Up Testing of Self-Driving Cars, But Still Lags Waymo
GM reported progress in the consistency of its autonomous-driving system last year as it sharply increased testing on the roads of Calif...
01/02 - The University of Iowa is removing Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn's name from a vision research institute amid sexual misconduct accusations against him, the university said on Wednesday....
01/02 -
Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network
Facebook's dominance in digital advertising powered another surge in quarterly profit, though it said users were starting to shave back t...
31/01 - CBS Corp's board is expected to discuss a merger with Viacom Inc on Thursday, sources told Reuters, a move that could begin a formal process to reunite the companies split by controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone more ...