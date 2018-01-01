Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

All news about Business Leaders

MICHAEL DELL
Exclusive: Dell, VMware decide to explore options including merger - sources
02/02 - U.S. computer maker Dell Technologies Inc  and business software provider VMware Inc  have decided to explore ...
ERIC SCHMIDT
Alphabet names board veteran as chairman to succeed Schmidt
02/02 - Google parent Alphabet Inc replaced long-time Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt with board veteran John Hennessy, a former Stanford University president and one of search engine company's first users, it said in a regulato...
STEVE WYNN
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
02/02 - Fed Plans Tougher Big-Bank Stress Tests This Year The Federal Reserve said its stress tests for big banks will imagine a more severe economic downturn in 2018 than in last year's version, as it annou...
CARLOS GHOSN
Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
02/02 - Renault  boss Carlos Ghosn is likely to be reappointed as chief executive at the French carmaker's next shareholder meeting, Le Figaro reported on Thursday....
CBS, Viacom form special committees to explore merger
02/02 - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have formed special committees to explore a merger, the companies said on Thursday, the first step in potentially reuniting the companies split by media mogul Sumner Redstone more than a decade ag...
STEVEN KANDARIAN
Exxon Mobil names MetLife CEO Kandarian to its board
01/02 - Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, named MetLife Inc  Chief Executive Steven Kandarian to its board of directors on ...
MIKHAIL FRIDMAN
Fridman says not sure how U.S. oligarchs list will impact business
01/02 - Billionaire businessman Mikhail Fridman, a member of the supervisory board of Russian food retailer X5, said it was difficult to predict how his inclusion on an "oligarchs' list" by the United States would affect his bus...
ELON MUSK
Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
01/02 - A handful of tweets and four days later, Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk has closed orders for his latest novelty product, after selling 20,000 flamethrowers at $500 a piece....
DAVID EINHORN
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
01/02 - GM Ramps Up Testing of Self-Driving Cars, But Still Lags Waymo GM reported progress in the consistency of its autonomous-driving system last year as it sharply increased testing on the roads of Calif...
ELAINE WYNN
University of Iowa removing Steve Wynn's name amid misconduct claims
01/02 - The University of Iowa is removing Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn's name from a vision research institute amid sexual misconduct accusations against him, the university said on Wednesday....
STEVE WYNN
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
01/02 - Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network Facebook's dominance in digital advertising powered another surge in quarterly profit, though it said users were starting to shave back t...
MARK ZUCKERBERG
Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network -- Update
01/02 - By Deepa Seetharaman Facebook Inc.'s dominance in digital advertising powered another surge in quarterly profit, though it said users were starting to shave b...
CBS board to discuss potential Viacom merger on Thursday: sources
31/01 - CBS Corp's board is expected to discuss a merger with Viacom Inc on Thursday, sources told Reuters, a move that could begin a formal process to reunite the companies split by controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone more ...
KARL-JOHAN PERSSON
H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
31/01 - Fashion retailer H&M  said on Wednesday sales at the start of the new year were slower than expected and it would close more core brand stores that have attracted fewer shoppers, sendin...
LUCIANO BENETTON
Italy's Benetton appoints founder Luciano Benetton as executive president
31/01 - Italy's clothing company Benetton Group appointed its founder Luciano Benetton as executive president, a company statement said on Wednesday....
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Reinhard Ploss Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Randall Stephenson Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.