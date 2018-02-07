Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

All news about Business Leaders

CBS board to discuss potential Viacom merger on Thursday: sources
31/01 - CBS Corp's board is expected to discuss a merger with Viacom Inc on Thursday, sources told Reuters, a move that could begin a formal process to reunite the companies split by controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone more ...
KARL-JOHAN PERSSON
H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
31/01 - Fashion retailer H&M  said on Wednesday sales at the start of the new year were slower than expected and it would close more core brand stores that have attracted fewer shoppers, sendin...
LUCIANO BENETTON
Italy's Benetton appoints founder Luciano Benetton as executive president
31/01 - Italy's clothing company Benetton Group appointed its founder Luciano Benetton as executive president, a company statement said on Wednesday....
KARI STADIGH
Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2017 Will Be Published On 7 February 2018
31/01 - TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 January 2018 at 11:00 am Sampo Group's results for 2017 will be published on 7 February 2018 ...
LAKSHMI MITTAL
ArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubles
31/01 - By Alberto Delclaux ArcelorMittal SA said on Wednesday that net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, on the back of strong sales growth. Quarterly net profit at the s...
ELAINE WYNN
Media reports say Nevada regulators open misconduct inquiry into casino mogul Steve Wynn
31/01 - Nevada state regulators have opened an investigation into sexual misconduct accusations leveled against Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn by former and current employees in a Wal...
STEVE WYNN
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
31/01 - Samsung Cashes In on Chips for Another Record Profit Samsung Electronics delivered its third consecutive quarter of record results, owing to robust demand for its memory chips, though operating profi...
DANIEL OCH
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
31/01 - Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox Xerox Corp. is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry. ...
CARLOS SLIM
Carlos Slim, One of World's Richest Men, Gets Schooled by an Old Pupil
30/01 - By Robbie Whelan MEXICO CITY -- Carlos Slim has dominated telecommunications in Mexico so thoroughly for decades that profits from his company, América Móvil SAB, have helped make him among the rich...
DANIEL OCH
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
30/01 - SEC Moves to Stop Digital Coin Offering The Securities and Exchange Commission took emergency action to halt an initial coin offering that it said raised $600 million, in what amounts to the regulato...
STEVE WYNN
Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
30/01 - Macau's gaming regulator met with representatives of U.S. mogul Steve Wynn in the Chinese controlled territory over claims in a newspaper report that he routinely subjected women w...
JAMIE DIMON
JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith, fuelling race to succeed Dimon
30/01 - JPMorgan Chase & Co  on Monday promoted Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith to be co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, a move seen as heightening competition for the job of CEO held...
MARK ALLES
Celgene Names CEO Mark Alles as Chairman
29/01 - By Allison Prang Celgene Corp. said Monday that its current executive chairman will retire next month and be replaced by Chief Executive Mark Alles. Bob Hugin, who has been at the compa...
INGVAR KAMPRAD
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
29/01 - Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stu...
CATHERINE LIVINGSTONE
Commonwealth Bank Taps Retail Boss to Take Over as CEO -- Update
29/01 - By Robb M. Stewart MELBOURNE, Australia--Commonwealth Bank of Australia has tapped the head of its core retail banking division to take over as chief executive, tasking him with restoring a reputa...
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Markus Jooste Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Joseph Swedish Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.