-coin indicator: January 2018

Comunicato Stampa

DIFFUSO A CURA DEL SERVIZIO SEGRETERIA PARTICOLARE DEL DIRETTORIO E COMUNICAZIONE

31 January 2018 €-coin rises again in January

• In January €-coin continued to rise, to 0.95 from 0.91 in December, reaching its highest level since June 2000.

• The indicator was buoyed by the growing optimism of households and firms, which proved stronger than the brake exerted by the appreciation of the exchange rate.

• The €-coin indicator developed by the Bank of Italy provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area. The indicator is an estimate of quarterly GDP growth shorn of the most erratic components (seasonal variations, measurement errors and short-run volatility). €-coin is published monthly by the Bank of Italy and CEPR.

• Next €-coin release dates: Wednesday 28 February and Friday 30 March (preliminary).

€-coin and euro-area GDP - January 2018

Sources: Bank of Italy and Eurostat.

Divisione Stampa e relazioni esterne- Banca d'Italia e-mail: [email protected] tel.: 06.4792.3200

€-coin collates data from a large set of macroeconomic time series (industrial production indices, business surveys, demand indicators, stock market indices and more). It extracts the information that is relevant to tracking underlying GDP trends for the entire area.

The €-coin estimate is timely, leading Eurostat's official release of the area-wide GDP growth figure by several months. And it provides a reasonably close anticipation of the quarterly growth rate net of the more volatile components. The estimate of underlying growth trends by €-coin has two key advantages:

(i) monthly frequency, with release several months ahead of the official euro-area GDP estimate;

(ii) immunity to the short-term fluctuations and measurement errors that mark quarterly output growth; that is, the index figure is an indicator of the euro area's actual growth momentum.

The following table shows the performance of the €-coin indicator over the last year:

Month €-COIN January 2017 0.68 February 2017 0.75 March 2017 0.72 April 2017 0.67 May 2017 0.60 June 2017 0.62 July 2017 0.63 August 2017 0.67 September 2017 0.71 October 2017 0.72 November 2017 0.84 December 2017 0.91 January 2018 0.95

For further technical details on €-coin, see "New Eurocoin: Tracking economic growth in real time", The Review of Economics and Statistics, No. 92, 1024-1034, available in the Bank of Italy working paper series (Temi di Discussione della Banca d'Italia) no. 631.

http://www.bancaditalia.it/pubblicazioni/temi-discussione/2007/2007-0631/en_tema_631.pdfhttp://eurocoin.cepr.org