06 August 2018-SENS Announcement: Announcement Directors Dealings R Taljaard

08/06/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

NSX Share Code: TUC

JSE Share Code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("the Company" or "Trustco")

Dealing in Securities by independent non-executive director

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements"), the company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:

Name of Director:

R J Taljaard

Designation:

Member of the board and independent non-executive director of Trustco

Nature of transactions:

On-market acquisition of shares

Class of Security:

Ordinary shares

Nature of Interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Date of transaction:

3 August 2018

Number of Securities:

701

Price per security (cents):

849

Value of transaction:

R5 951.49

Date of transaction:

3 August 2018

Number of Securities:

5 612

Price per security (cents):

850

Value of transaction:

R47 702

Amanda Bruyns

Company Secretary Windhoek,

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance Namibia

6 August 2018

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:45:04 UTC
