06 August 2018-SENS Announcement: Announcement Directors Dealings R Taljaard

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)
NSX Share Code: TUC
JSE Share Code: TTO
ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("the Company" or "Trustco")
Dealing in Securities by independent non-executive director
In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements"), the company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:
|
Name of Director:
|
R J Taljaard
|
Designation:
|
Member of the board and independent non-executive director of Trustco
|
Nature of transactions:
|
On-market acquisition of shares
|
Class of Security:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of Interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
|
|
Date of transaction:
|
3 August 2018
|
Number of Securities:
|
701
|
Price per security (cents):
|
849
|
Value of transaction:
|
R5 951.49
|
|
|
Date of transaction:
|
3 August 2018
|
Number of Securities:
|
5 612
|
Price per security (cents):
|
850
|
Value of transaction:
|
R47 702
Amanda Bruyns
Company Secretary Windhoek,
JSE Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance Namibia
6 August 2018
06 August 2018