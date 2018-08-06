06 August 2018-SENS Announcement: Announcement Directors Dealings R Taljaard

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

NSX Share Code: TUC

JSE Share Code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("the Company" or "Trustco")

Dealing in Securities by independent non-executive director

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements"), the company discloses the following dealings in securities by an independent non-executive director of Trustco:

Name of Director: R J Taljaard Designation: Member of the board and independent non-executive director of Trustco Nature of transactions: On-market acquisition of shares Class of Security: Ordinary shares Nature of Interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes Date of transaction: 3 August 2018 Number of Securities: 701 Price per security (cents): 849 Value of transaction: R5 951.49 Date of transaction: 3 August 2018 Number of Securities: 5 612 Price per security (cents): 850 Value of transaction: R47 702

6 August 2018