1,200+ Will Explore School Choice and Community Resources at Family Festival

01/20/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Coalition of wide variety of K-12 education options will join local organizations to celebrate school choice and inform families

Thousands will learn about education options and enjoy a festival of fun at a celebration in Shady Hills timed to coincide with National School Choice Week with speakers including Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

The event, planned for January 27 at 10:00 a.m., will feature many activities for the family, including Disney princesses, rock climbing, a petting zoo, horse education, a bounce house, and musical and dance performances, including Shalyah Fearing from Season 10 of The Voice. A food truck and snack shack will offer low cost food for attendees. An education station will include booths for all the school choice options, staffed by educators and organizations. Students will collect stamps for an education station scavenger hunt from each booth to be entered in drawings to win a 55” smart television, iPad, and Visa gift card. More than 1,200 people are expected to attend the event at the Pasco Safety Town (15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills, FL 34610). Additional information about the event can be found at CelebrateYouth.org.

The goal of the event is to provide families the opportunity to explore school choice and other community resources and services at a fun, festive event. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000 events across the country.

“Every child must have the opportunity to access the best learning environment for them throughout their educational career so that they can reach their God-given potential,” said Wendy Howard, planning committee member of Celebrate Youth. “Celebrate Youth brings together the many education options - public, private, and virtual - to help parents decide which option is best for their child. This family festival not only provides information on educational opportunities, but also many other booths that offer services for children and their families and giveaways for families that stop by and visit with our vendors inside Education Station.”

The lead organization planning the event is Celebrate Youth.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.


© Business Wire 2018
