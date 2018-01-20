1,200+ Will Explore School Choice and Community Resources at Family Festival

Thousands will learn about education options and enjoy a festival of fun
at a celebration in Shady Hills timed to coincide with National School
Choice Week with speakers including Pasco County Superintendent Kurt
Browning and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
The event, planned for January 27 at 10:00 a.m., will feature many
activities for the family, including Disney princesses, rock climbing, a
petting zoo, horse education, a bounce house, and musical and dance
performances, including Shalyah Fearing from Season 10 of The Voice. A
food truck and snack shack will offer low cost food for attendees. An
education station will include booths for all the school choice options,
staffed by educators and organizations. Students will collect stamps for
an education station scavenger hunt from each booth to be entered in
drawings to win a 55” smart television, iPad, and Visa gift card. More
than 1,200 people are expected to attend the event at the Pasco Safety
Town (15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills, FL 34610). Additional
information about the event can be found at CelebrateYouth.org.
The goal of the event is to provide families the opportunity to explore
school choice and other community resources and services at a fun,
festive event. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School
Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000
events across the country.
“Every child must have the opportunity to access the best learning
environment for them throughout their educational career so that they
can reach their God-given potential,” said Wendy Howard, planning
committee member of Celebrate Youth. “Celebrate Youth brings together
the many education options - public, private, and virtual - to help
parents decide which option is best for their child. This family
festival not only provides information on educational opportunities, but
also many other booths that offer services for children and their
families and giveaways for families that stop by and visit with our
vendors inside Education Station.”
The lead organization planning the event is Celebrate Youth.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
