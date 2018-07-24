Log in
$1.25 Billion Lyocell Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

The "Lyocell Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lyocell fiber market reached a value of around US$ 891 Million in 2017.

Over the past few years, the rapid and continuous changes in fashion trends are one of the major factors driving the growth of the global lyocell fiber market. In addition to this, several modern fibers and technologies have been developed due to which the usage of better quality materials has increased.

This has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for lyocell fiber across the globe. Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for biodegradable fibers as well as in the awareness regarding the utilisation of sterilised products for healthcare purposes. These are some of the other factors driving the growth of the global lyocell fiber market.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach around US$ 1,250 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.8% during 2018-2023.

Market Summary:

  • Based on product type, the global lyocell fiber market has been segmented into staple fiber and cross-linked fiber.
  • On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into apparel, home-textiles, medical and hygiene, and others. Amongst these, apparel represents the largest segment on account of softness and absorbent properties of lyocell fiber.
  • Region-wise, the market has been segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market owing to improving living standards and flourishing textile industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global lyocell fiber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the global lyocell fiber market?
  • Which are the popular product types in the global lyocell fiber market?
  • What are the key application segments in the global lyocell fiber market?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global lyocell fiber market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global lyocell fiber market?
  • What is the structure of the global lyocell fiber market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global lyocell fiber market?
  • How is lyocell fiber manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Lyocell Fiber Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Lyocell Fiber Manufacturing Process

10 Competitive Landscape

  • Lenzing AG
  • Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Aditya Birla Group
  • Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.
  • Nien Foun Fiber
  • Chonbang Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
  • Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group
  • China Populus Textile Ltd.
  • Great Duksan
  • Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Smartfiber AG
  • Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6hjwtp/1_25_billion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
