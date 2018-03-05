$1 Billion Interactive Projector Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive
The Interactive Projector market was valued at US$1.052 billion in 2017
and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.27% over the forecast period
to reach US$3.875 billion by 2023.
This research study examines the Interactive Projector market on the
basis of various segments - by technology, projection distance,
application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities
have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply,
and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in
this report.
The report also analyzes key players in the Interactive Projector
market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023
for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year
Segments covered under the interactive projector market report
are as below:
By Technology
By Projection Distance
-
Standard Throw
-
Short Throw
-
Ultra-Short Throw
By Application
-
Healthcare
-
Education
-
Business
-
Others
By Geography
-
Americas
-
North America
-
South America
-
Europe Middle East and Africa
-
Europe
-
Middle East and Africa
-
Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned
-
Mimio Boxlight
-
Hitachi
-
Panasonic
-
BenQ Co.
-
Seiko Epson
-
Dell
-
Smart Technologies
-
Infocus
