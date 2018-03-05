$1 Billion Interactive Projector Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive Projector Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Interactive Projector market was valued at US$1.052 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.27% over the forecast period to reach US$3.875 billion by 2023.

This research study examines the Interactive Projector market on the basis of various segments - by technology, projection distance, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The report also analyzes key players in the Interactive Projector market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year

Segments covered under the interactive projector market report are as below:

By Technology

DLP

LCD

By Projection Distance

Standard Throw

Short Throw

Ultra-Short Throw

By Application

Healthcare

Education

Business

Others

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

Mimio Boxlight

Hitachi

Panasonic

BenQ Co.

Seiko Epson

Dell

Smart Technologies

Infocus

