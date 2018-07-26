Log in
1-Day Course: Working with Emotional Intelligence - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

The "Working with Emotional Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's competitive workplace, we are not only being assessed on our technical skills, but also by how we well we understand and handle ourselves and relate to others - our emotional intelligence.

This course will provide you with the skills to become more self aware and be able to communicate, influence and motivate internal and external relationships.

You will learn how to build a better rapport with individuals, how to read and interpret emotions and handle situations more effectively in the workplace.

The course is a highly interactive combination of theory, activities and exercises, and practical application working on real life scenarios.

This programme will help you:

  • Understand key emotional intelligence skills
  • Learn how to build better rapport and handle situations more effectively
  • Increase your self awareness and come across with positive impact and influence
  • Maximise your assertive voice

By the end of the course you will be able to:

  • Work with colleagues more effectively by understanding and respecting their emotions and their different motivations and styles
  • Be more adaptable to how others think and the different perspectives they may have
  • Increase your self awareness so you come across with positive impact and influence

Agenda

  1. Goleman's Emotional Intelligence Model
  2. Self-Awareness
  3. Listening techniques for influencing
  4. Scripting Technique
  5. Relationship Management
  6. Maximise your assertive voice
  7. Presence
  8. Self-Management
  9. The Solution-Focused Model
  10. Action Planning

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvww6t/1day_course?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
