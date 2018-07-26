1-Day Course: Working with Emotional Intelligence - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Working
In today's competitive workplace, we are not only being assessed on our
technical skills, but also by how we well we understand and handle
ourselves and relate to others - our emotional intelligence.
This course will provide you with the skills to become more self aware
and be able to communicate, influence and motivate internal and external
relationships.
You will learn how to build a better rapport with individuals, how to
read and interpret emotions and handle situations more effectively in
the workplace.
The course is a highly interactive combination of theory, activities and
exercises, and practical application working on real life scenarios.
This programme will help you:
-
Understand key emotional intelligence skills
-
Learn how to build better rapport and handle situations more
effectively
-
Increase your self awareness and come across with positive impact and
influence
-
Maximise your assertive voice
By the end of the course you will be able to:
-
Work with colleagues more effectively by understanding and respecting
their emotions and their different motivations and styles
-
Be more adaptable to how others think and the different perspectives
they may have
-
Increase your self awareness so you come across with positive impact
and influence
Agenda
-
Goleman's Emotional Intelligence Model
-
Self-Awareness
-
Listening techniques for influencing
-
Scripting Technique
-
Relationship Management
-
Maximise your assertive voice
-
Presence
-
Self-Management
-
The Solution-Focused Model
-
Action Planning
