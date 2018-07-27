Log in
$12.1 Billion Telehealth/Telemedicine Market: 2018-2023 Global Analysis & Forecast Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

The "Telehealth/Telemedicine Market By Component (Service, Software, Device), Mode Of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary/Urgent Care, ICU, Mental Health) & End User - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach USD 12,105.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing patient needs.

The growth of this market is majorly fuelled by improving healthcare IT infrastructure, aging population & rising prevalence to chronic diseases, increasing awareness about benefits of telemedicine, shortage of healthcare professionals, favorable government initiatives & reforms/policies supporting digital health, and growing focus on population health management.

Apart from the developed countries like the U.S., emerging economies of Asia-Pacific also provide immense growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the telehealth market. However, lack of adequate reimbursement and lack of telehealth standards may hinder the market growth to some extent.

The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.

In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various end users of telehealth such as healthcare providers, payers, patients. These end user segments further briefly talk about the factors impacting their growth. Apart from end-users, the report provides insights on adoption of various deployment models, components, and applications of telehealth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Improving Health IT infrastructure
  • Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Telemedicine
  • Favorable Government initiatives & Reforms/Policies
  • Shortage of Healthcare Professionals Across the Globe

Restraints

  • Lack of Adequate Reimbursement
  • Lack of Telehealth Standards

Opportunities

  • Emerging Mobile Health Technology
  • Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Reluctance to Migrate from Conventional Systems
  • Data Security and Privacy Issues

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Telehealth Market, by Component

6. Telehealth Market, by Deployment Model

7. Telehealth Market, by Application

8. Telehealth Market, by End-User

9. Telehealth Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product/Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

  • Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
  • AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
  • American Well
  • Beijing Chunyu Tianxia Software Co., Ltd.
  • Care innovations, LLC. (Intel Corporation)
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Doctor on Demand, Inc.
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • InTouch Technologies, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • MDLIVE Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Polycom, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)
  • Sherpaa
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • SnapMD, Inc.
  • Teladoc, Inc.
  • Vidyo, Inc.
  • Zipnosis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5vqt8/12_1_billion?w=4


