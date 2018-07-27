$12.1 Billion Telehealth/Telemedicine Market: 2018-2023 Global Analysis & Forecast Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telehealth/Telemedicine
Market By Component (Service, Software, Device), Mode Of Delivery (On
Premise, Web, Cloud), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary/Urgent
Care, ICU, Mental Health) & End User - Global Forecast To 2023"
Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach USD 12,105.2 million by
2023, at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This
market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep
pace with the changing patient needs.
The growth of this market is majorly fuelled by improving healthcare IT
infrastructure, aging population & rising prevalence to chronic
diseases, increasing awareness about benefits of telemedicine, shortage
of healthcare professionals, favorable government initiatives &
reforms/policies supporting digital health, and growing focus on
population health management.
Apart from the developed countries like the U.S., emerging economies of
Asia-Pacific also provide immense growth opportunities for various
stakeholders in the telehealth market. However, lack of adequate
reimbursement and lack of telehealth standards may hinder the market
growth to some extent.
The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by
Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The geographical analysis
section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of
the industry in the respective countries.
In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various
end users of telehealth such as healthcare providers, payers, patients.
These end user segments further briefly talk about the factors impacting
their growth. Apart from end-users, the report provides insights on
adoption of various deployment models, components, and applications of
telehealth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Improving Health IT infrastructure
-
Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
-
Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Telemedicine
-
Favorable Government initiatives & Reforms/Policies
-
Shortage of Healthcare Professionals Across the Globe
Restraints
-
Lack of Adequate Reimbursement
-
Lack of Telehealth Standards
Opportunities
-
Emerging Mobile Health Technology
-
Emerging Economies
Challenges
-
Reluctance to Migrate from Conventional Systems
-
Data Security and Privacy Issues
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Telehealth Market, by Component
6. Telehealth Market, by Deployment Model
7. Telehealth Market, by Application
8. Telehealth Market, by End-User
9. Telehealth Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product/Service
Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
-
Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
-
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
-
American Well
-
Beijing Chunyu Tianxia Software Co., Ltd.
-
Care innovations, LLC. (Intel Corporation)
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Doctor on Demand, Inc.
-
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
-
InTouch Technologies, Inc.
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
MDLIVE Inc.
-
Medtronic PLC
-
Polycom, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)
-
Sherpaa
-
Siemens Healthineers
-
SnapMD, Inc.
-
Teladoc, Inc.
-
Vidyo, Inc.
-
Zipnosis
