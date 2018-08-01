128 Technology : Networking Platform Deployed by CMC Networks in Africa

128T Networking Platform in collaboration with Redvine Networks enables global telecommunications carrier to reduce outages while saving bandwidth

128 Technology, today announced a commercial deployment of its 128T Session Smart Networking Platform with CMC Networks in South Africa. The partnership currently extends over 16 countries with the intention of expanding globally in the coming year. CMC Networks deployed 128 Technology’s through the help of Redvine Networks, a part of the 128 Technology partner program.

CMC is an established provider of data communications for wholesale carriers and clients. It owns over 104 global points of presence (POPs) which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks to ensure a cost-effective and scalable network. Its global network includes an extensive Pan African network that spans 50 countries, as well as Middle Eastern, Western Asia, United states and European presence.

A common challenge in these regions that CMC strives to solve is network reliability – frequent link outages can result in inconsistent network access for customers. This can be a huge problem for CMC’s carriers and enterprise customers which rely on these networks and risk financial repercussions when they are down. CMC Networks chose 128 Technology’s Session Smart technology to address those specific problems.

The 128T Session Smart Router is a software-based, distributed router based on 128 Technology’s breakthrough Session Smart Technology and Secure Vector Routing (SVR). The Session Smart Router enables enterprises and service providers to build service-centric fabrics that deliver breakthroughs in simplicity, agility, security, performance and savings.

Key benefits include:

Reduced Infrastructure CAPEX and OPEX – The initial deployment of the 128T solution introduced better utilization of low cost links, resulting in lower cost of infrastructure. Further savings may be achieved by removing existing routers, firewalls, other middle-boxes and collapsing their functionality into the 128T Networking Platform. This will simplify CMC’s network and allow it to operate efficiently and securely.

– The initial deployment of the 128T solution introduced better utilization of low cost links, resulting in lower cost of infrastructure. Further savings may be achieved by removing existing routers, firewalls, other middle-boxes and collapsing their functionality into the 128T Networking Platform. This will simplify CMC’s network and allow it to operate efficiently and securely. Better customer satisfaction – By implementing the 128T Networking Platform, CMC will improve link quality and improve SLA for its end customers. The result is better customer satisfaction and elimination of penalties that CMC and other network providers are required to pay for not delivering the committed SLA.

– By implementing the 128T Networking Platform, CMC will improve link quality and improve SLA for its end customers. The result is better customer satisfaction and elimination of penalties that CMC and other network providers are required to pay for not delivering the committed SLA. Lower Cost Base – 128T starts at a lower cost, allowing CMC to offer its network to customers at a competitive price. The 128T platform eliminates complex and bandwidth-hungry tunneling technologies, resulting in bandwidth savings for CMC and its customers.

“128 Technology’s Networking Platform transforms our network, allowing us to provide better service quality to our customers, while deploying the most cost-effective and competitive solution available in the market, 128T compliments both the MPLS and IP Core Network, allowing dynamic and instantaneous traffic flow control whilst preserving the end customer SLA requirements” said Geoff Dornan, Chief Technical Officer, CMC Networks. “We look forward to expanding our partnership to other key markets and projects globally, we are very excited about the future the 128T platform will provide CMC, and most importantly the customer experience. As the need for SD-WAN based services increases across the African continent our customers can leverage off the Next Generation SD-WAN capabilities 128T provides, allowing for a smooth transition from legacy networking technologies to the rigorous demands next generation IP networks require. CMC is proud to deploy the first intelligent next generation WAN network of its kind in Africa”

“CMC Networks required a cutting edge solution that is both agile and addresses the issue of spotty network connection. Its enterprise customers need a streamlined approach that allows them to do business securely, without interruption, and avoids the ‘bandwidth tax’ associated with hardware-based tunneling and middleboxes,” said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. “We’re thrilled that the installation of the 128T Networking Platform has enabled CMC Networks to improve quality of service to its customers.”

“We are thrilled about deploying this true next generation smart network across the various countries. This will be a game changer for CMC’s customers removing the dependency on legacy networking devices,” said Binesh George, CEO of Redvine Networks. “This impacts not only existing customer technologies, but also opens up an exciting new array of offerings previously not ever seen in the African region.”

