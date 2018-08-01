128 Technology : Networking Platform Deployed by CMC Networks in Africa

128
Technology, today announced a commercial deployment of its 128T
Session Smart Networking Platform with CMC
Networks in South Africa. The partnership currently extends over 16
countries with the intention of expanding globally in the coming year.
CMC Networks deployed 128 Technology’s through the help of Redvine
Networks,
a part of the 128 Technology partner program.
CMC is an established provider of data communications for wholesale
carriers and clients. It owns over 104 global points of presence (POPs)
which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks to
ensure a cost-effective and scalable network. Its global network
includes an extensive Pan African network that spans 50 countries, as
well as Middle Eastern, Western Asia, United states and European
presence.
A common challenge in these regions that CMC strives to solve is network
reliability – frequent link outages can result in inconsistent network
access for customers. This can be a huge problem for CMC’s carriers and
enterprise customers which rely on these networks and risk financial
repercussions when they are down. CMC Networks chose 128 Technology’s
Session Smart technology to address those specific problems.
The 128T Session Smart Router is a software-based, distributed router
based on 128 Technology’s breakthrough Session Smart Technology and
Secure Vector Routing (SVR). The Session Smart Router enables
enterprises and service providers to build service-centric fabrics that
deliver breakthroughs in simplicity, agility, security, performance and
savings.
Key benefits include:
-
Reduced Infrastructure CAPEX and OPEX – The initial deployment
of the 128T solution introduced better utilization of low cost links,
resulting in lower cost of infrastructure. Further savings may be
achieved by removing existing routers, firewalls, other middle-boxes
and collapsing their functionality into the 128T Networking Platform.
This will simplify CMC’s network and allow it to operate efficiently
and securely.
-
Better customer satisfaction – By implementing the 128T
Networking Platform, CMC will improve link quality and improve SLA for
its end customers. The result is better customer satisfaction and
elimination of penalties that CMC and other network providers are
required to pay for not delivering the committed SLA.
-
Lower Cost Base – 128T starts at a lower cost, allowing CMC to
offer its network to customers at a competitive price. The 128T
platform eliminates complex and bandwidth-hungry tunneling
technologies, resulting in bandwidth savings for CMC and its customers.
“128 Technology’s Networking Platform transforms our network, allowing
us to provide better service quality to our customers, while deploying
the most cost-effective and competitive solution available in the
market, 128T compliments both the MPLS and IP Core Network, allowing
dynamic and instantaneous traffic flow control whilst preserving the end
customer SLA requirements” said Geoff Dornan, Chief Technical Officer,
CMC Networks. “We look forward to expanding our partnership to other key
markets and projects globally, we are very excited about the future the
128T platform will provide CMC, and most importantly the customer
experience. As the need for SD-WAN based services increases across the
African continent our customers can leverage off the Next Generation
SD-WAN capabilities 128T provides, allowing for a smooth transition from
legacy networking technologies to the rigorous demands next generation
IP networks require. CMC is proud to deploy the first intelligent next
generation WAN network of its kind in Africa”
“CMC Networks required a cutting edge solution that is both agile and
addresses the issue of spotty network connection. Its enterprise
customers need a streamlined approach that allows them to do business
securely, without interruption, and avoids the ‘bandwidth tax’
associated with hardware-based tunneling and middleboxes,” said Andy
Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. “We’re thrilled that the installation of the
128T Networking Platform has enabled CMC Networks to improve quality of
service to its customers.”
“We are thrilled about deploying this true next generation smart network
across the various countries. This will be a game changer for CMC’s
customers removing the dependency on legacy networking devices,” said
Binesh George, CEO of Redvine Networks. “This impacts not only existing
customer technologies, but also opens up an exciting new array of
offerings previously not ever seen in the African region.”
About 128 Technology
128 Technology makes your network do
what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our
professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications
and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual
services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what
the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session
Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a
service-centric fabric that's simple, agile, and secure, delivering
better performance at a lower cost.
To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and
follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
To learn more about 128 Technology’s Smart Router and Session Smart
Technology, visit here.
About CMC Networks
CMC has been providing services for over
27 years, serving the data communications needs of wholesale carriers
and wholesale clients across the globe. CMC owns in excess of 104 global
pops which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks
in order to deliver a global wholesale footprint to the carrier
community. This insures a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network
that is committed to the wholesale environment and their respective end
clients.
To learn more about CMC Networks, visit http://www.cmcnetworks.net
About Redvine Networks
Redvine Networks focus on designing,
building and managing Next Generation and SD-WAN based networks for
customers across Africa. We specialise in networking, security and
advanced digital communications and in bringing together cutting edge
technology to enhance the IT and Telecommunications landscape.
To learn more about Redvine Networks, visit http://www.redvine.io/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005836/en/