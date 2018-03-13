Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern® Rolls Out!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:18am EDT

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com, an online company specializing in providing brides with fiscally savvy tips for a dream wedding, has teamed up once again with the maker of Quilted Northern®.

Since 2004, the contest has challenged creative minds from across the country to create a wearable, on-trend wedding dress and headpiece from only toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread. The Quilted Northern® brand is excited to supply toilet paper that has been crafted with the highest attention-to-detail for over 100 years – making it luxurious enough for a wedding dress.

“This year we are highlighting our designers with a Weddings as Art theme,” says Susan Bain, Cheap Chic Weddings Co-Founder. “We are excited to showcase the level of artistic skills that our contestants display!” added co-founder Laura Gawne.

The top ten dresses, and their designers, will be flown to New York City to participate in a runway fashion show finale event on June 20, 2018 at the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal. Representatives of Cheap Chic Weddings, Quilted Northern®, Kleinfeld Bridal, as well as Mikie Russo, Celebrity Party Planner and Lifestyle expert, will be in attendance to judge each design!

The first prize winner will walk away with $10,000 while the second and third prize winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. The Fan Favorite winner will receive $1000.

To round out the theme of Weddings as Art, the contest will also feature a mini contest for students of the High School of Fashion Industries of New York, where students will compete to make accessories also using Quilted Northern® toilet paper.

The contest is officially open and all entries must be submitted by May 8, 2018. For official rules and entry form please visit Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com or TPDressContest.com. Quilted Northern® will be providing coupons for the creations of these unique wedding dresses. Entrants may request coupons for Quilted Northern® at [email protected].

About Cheap-Chic-Weddings

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 14 years ago. They offer budget wedding ideas online and across social media platforms in an effort to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 14 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Cheap Chic Weddings, please visit http://www.cheap-chic-weddings.com and http://www.tpdresscontest.com

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific® and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®, as well as Dixie®. Its GP Harmon subsidiary is among the world’s largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pVOGOGO INC : . Announces Agreement to Purchase Cryptocurrency Company
AQ
02:40pIndia's PNB exposure to alleged fraud swells to well above $2 billion
RE
02:40pMaersk's port business woos customers with new transport services
RE
02:40pCIGNA : Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna :” Skill for Amazon Alexa
BU
02:39pGold Inches Higher After Inflation Data, Tillerson Departure
DJ
02:39pDELTA AIR LINES' : uniforms were in need of an update. So they called designer Zac Posen.
AQ
02:39pDFDS A/S : Election of employee representatives to dfds a/s board of directors 2018
AQ
02:39pPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
02:39pSurge Holdings Inc. Announces New CFO
GL
02:38pGlobal Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Report 2016-2018 with Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.