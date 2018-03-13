14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern® Rolls Out!

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com, an online company specializing in providing brides with fiscally savvy tips for a dream wedding, has teamed up once again with the maker of Quilted Northern®.

Since 2004, the contest has challenged creative minds from across the country to create a wearable, on-trend wedding dress and headpiece from only toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread. The Quilted Northern® brand is excited to supply toilet paper that has been crafted with the highest attention-to-detail for over 100 years – making it luxurious enough for a wedding dress.

“This year we are highlighting our designers with a Weddings as Art theme,” says Susan Bain, Cheap Chic Weddings Co-Founder. “We are excited to showcase the level of artistic skills that our contestants display!” added co-founder Laura Gawne.

The top ten dresses, and their designers, will be flown to New York City to participate in a runway fashion show finale event on June 20, 2018 at the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal. Representatives of Cheap Chic Weddings, Quilted Northern®, Kleinfeld Bridal, as well as Mikie Russo, Celebrity Party Planner and Lifestyle expert, will be in attendance to judge each design!

The first prize winner will walk away with $10,000 while the second and third prize winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. The Fan Favorite winner will receive $1000.

To round out the theme of Weddings as Art, the contest will also feature a mini contest for students of the High School of Fashion Industries of New York, where students will compete to make accessories also using Quilted Northern® toilet paper.

The contest is officially open and all entries must be submitted by May 8, 2018. For official rules and entry form please visit Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com or TPDressContest.com. Quilted Northern® will be providing coupons for the creations of these unique wedding dresses. Entrants may request coupons for Quilted Northern® at [email protected].

About Cheap-Chic-Weddings

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 14 years ago. They offer budget wedding ideas online and across social media platforms in an effort to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 14 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Cheap Chic Weddings, please visit http://www.cheap-chic-weddings.com and http://www.tpdresscontest.com

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific® and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®, as well as Dixie®. Its GP Harmon subsidiary is among the world’s largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.

