14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern® Rolls Out!

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com, an online company specializing in providing
brides with fiscally savvy tips for a dream wedding, has teamed up once
again with the maker of Quilted Northern®.
Since 2004, the contest has challenged creative minds from across the
country to create a wearable, on-trend wedding dress and headpiece from
only toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread. The Quilted
Northern® brand is excited to supply toilet paper that has been crafted
with the highest attention-to-detail for over 100 years – making it
luxurious enough for a wedding dress.
“This year we are highlighting our designers with a Weddings as Art
theme,” says Susan Bain, Cheap Chic Weddings Co-Founder. “We are excited
to showcase the level of artistic skills that our contestants display!”
added co-founder Laura Gawne.
The top ten dresses, and their designers, will be flown to New York City
to participate in a runway fashion show finale event on June 20, 2018 at
the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal. Representatives of Cheap Chic Weddings,
Quilted Northern®, Kleinfeld Bridal, as well as Mikie Russo, Celebrity
Party Planner and Lifestyle expert, will be in attendance to judge each
design!
The first prize winner will walk away with $10,000 while the second and
third prize winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. The Fan
Favorite winner will receive $1000.
To round out the theme of Weddings as Art, the contest will also feature
a mini contest for students of the High School of Fashion Industries of
New York, where students will compete to make accessories also using
Quilted Northern® toilet paper.
The contest is officially open and all entries must be submitted by May
8, 2018. For official rules and entry form please visit Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com
or TPDressContest.com.
Quilted Northern® will be providing coupons for the creations of these
unique wedding dresses. Entrants may request coupons for Quilted
Northern® at [email protected].
About Cheap-Chic-Weddings
Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan
Bain 14 years ago. They offer budget wedding ideas online and across
social media platforms in an effort to help engaged couples and their
families. Laura and Susan created the World Famous Toilet Paper Wedding
Dress Contest 14 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a
wider audience. To find out more about Cheap Chic Weddings, please visit http://www.cheap-chic-weddings.com
and http://www.tpdresscontest.com
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific® and its subsidiaries are among the
world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels
and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose,
specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related
chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel
Soft®, Brawny®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®, as
well as Dixie®. Its GP Harmon subsidiary is among the world’s largest
recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company employs
approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs
indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.
