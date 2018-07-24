Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1Up Repairs Opens First Atlanta, GA iPhone Repair Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

1Up Repairs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new iPhone repair store, its first in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / 1Up Repairs, widely-known for its excellent service and quick iPhone repairs throughout Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, please visit the 1Up Repairs Atlanta - Georgia Tech website at https://www.1uprepairs.com/atlanta-gt/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506446/378108e4-e54b-4e2e-8d48-2e2038815788.png

Located near the Georgia Tech campus, 1Up Repairs is able to repair most iPhone issues in under 30 minutes, including replacing broken iPhone screens and replacing old iPhone batteries.

1Up Repairs also works on Android smartphones, including those made by Samsung, LG, and Google, Mac and PC computers, and game consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Clint Rohletter, who owns the store with his brother Grant, says: ''My brother and I grew up north of Atlanta and have been in business together for the last decade. We love being in Atlanta. After having to get a couple of screens replaced and having a poor experience, we started looking into options. We ended up finding some great partners in Austin, TX and are excited to open here in Atlanta.''

The store, located at 700 Marietta St. NW #A1, will be open 10AM-7PM seven days a week.

''Our family has a long history with Georgia Tech, so it was an obvious place to look. Grant graduated from Georgia Tech, as did our father, grandfather, and several other relatives. We were able to find an available spot convenient to downtown and the West end right across from the west campus of Georgia Tech,'' says Clint.

Customers can stop by during open hours to get a free quote on any electronic repair they need, or they can call (470) 355-8920 with any questions.

About 1Up Repairs:

With 8 stores, 1Up Repairs is quickly establishing itself as the go-to for affordable, expert iPhone and computer repairs across the United States. 1Up's flagship stores have hundreds of 5-star reviews across Google and Yelp, with customers loving the friendly service and honest advice. In addition to iPhone repairs, experienced technicians also work on iPads, Android phones and tablets (including Samsung Galaxy), as well as Mac and PC computers and video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation. For more information, please visit https://www.1uprepairs.com/.

1Up Repairs
700 Marietta St. NW, #A1
Atlanta, GA 30318

Contact:

Clint Rohletter
[email protected]
(470) 355-8920

SOURCE: 1Up Repairs


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Completes Diamond Drilling Activity on Iron Range Project, Southeastern British Columbia
PU
09:18aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS113 FRC271 and FRC272 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
09:18aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Offers 3 Times The Speed on Super Fibre Plans
PU
09:18aINTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTM : New board of directors
PU
09:18aWiden Launches Hootsuite Integration for Social Publishing
GL
09:18aGlobal Real World Evidence Solutions Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:18aLOGICMANAGER : Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management
PR
09:18aDr. Keith Ablow Adds Color To His Prescription Works Of Art
PR
09:18aEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aClear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid System Powers 800 Solar/Wind Street Lights in Settat, Morocco
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil steady as U.S.-Iran row balances trade worries
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.