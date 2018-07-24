1Up Repairs Opens First Atlanta, GA iPhone Repair Store

1Up Repairs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new iPhone repair store, its first in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / 1Up Repairs, widely-known for its excellent service and quick iPhone repairs throughout Texas, is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, please visit the 1Up Repairs Atlanta - Georgia Tech website at https://www.1uprepairs.com/atlanta-gt/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506446/378108e4-e54b-4e2e-8d48-2e2038815788.png

Located near the Georgia Tech campus, 1Up Repairs is able to repair most iPhone issues in under 30 minutes, including replacing broken iPhone screens and replacing old iPhone batteries.

1Up Repairs also works on Android smartphones, including those made by Samsung, LG, and Google, Mac and PC computers, and game consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Clint Rohletter, who owns the store with his brother Grant, says: ''My brother and I grew up north of Atlanta and have been in business together for the last decade. We love being in Atlanta. After having to get a couple of screens replaced and having a poor experience, we started looking into options. We ended up finding some great partners in Austin, TX and are excited to open here in Atlanta.''

The store, located at 700 Marietta St. NW #A1, will be open 10AM-7PM seven days a week.

''Our family has a long history with Georgia Tech, so it was an obvious place to look. Grant graduated from Georgia Tech, as did our father, grandfather, and several other relatives. We were able to find an available spot convenient to downtown and the West end right across from the west campus of Georgia Tech,'' says Clint.

Customers can stop by during open hours to get a free quote on any electronic repair they need, or they can call (470) 355-8920 with any questions.

About 1Up Repairs:

With 8 stores, 1Up Repairs is quickly establishing itself as the go-to for affordable, expert iPhone and computer repairs across the United States. 1Up's flagship stores have hundreds of 5-star reviews across Google and Yelp, with customers loving the friendly service and honest advice. In addition to iPhone repairs, experienced technicians also work on iPads, Android phones and tablets (including Samsung Galaxy), as well as Mac and PC computers and video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation. For more information, please visit https://www.1uprepairs.com/.

1Up Repairs

700 Marietta St. NW, #A1

Atlanta, GA 30318

Contact:

Clint Rohletter

[email protected]

(470) 355-8920

SOURCE: 1Up Repairs