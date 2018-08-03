$2.19 Billion Environmental Sensor Market by Type, Vertical, Location & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, Water Quality, Integrated, UV & Soil Moisture), Vertical (Government, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Consumer, Enterprise), Location & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental sensor market is expected to be valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Stringent environmental regulations to reduce air pollution and increase in health and safety concerns would upsurge demand for environmental monitoring systems. Long-term monitoring of environmental data may lead to short life span of sensors, which remains to be a major restraint affecting the growth of the environmental sensor market.

The environmental sensor market for portable environmental sensors is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Portable sensors are mainly used in handheld devices such as wrist bands, fitness bands, smartphones, and tablets. Due to the increasing use of portable sensors in a few fast-growing applications, it is expected that the market for these sensors will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to rising interests of government and stakeholders in smart city applications, it is expected that environmental sensors will be used in environmental monitoring activities on a larger scale.

Many companies are developing integrated sensors with advanced technologies, such as IoT and Big Data, which helps to analyze the huge amount of environmental and atmospheric data, thus shifting from standalone systems to cloud-based services. Humidity, temperature, dust intensity, and UV radiation sensors are among the commonly used integrated sensors.

Environmental sensors have a significant opportunity in the consumer electronics market. In smartphones and wearable devices, various sensors such as temperature, air quality, humidity, gas sensors, UV index, and integrated sensors are used for environmental sensing that can further contribute considerably to the growing popularity of MEMS sensors, considering the vast benefits that environmental sensors have to offer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005450/en/