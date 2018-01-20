2,500+ Students and Parents Will Explore School Choice at Minute Maid Park

Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community leaders will
celebrate Houston’s diverse school choices and explore education options
at Minute Maid Park, home of the World Series winning Houston Astros.
Stronger Together, A Celebration of School Choice coincides with
National School Choice Week, January 21-27, 2018.
More than 2,500 Houstonians will gather at Minute Maid (Union Station
Lobby) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 27. Featuring 30
school booths, parents will explore potential schools while they meet
Astros mascot Orbit, party with a live DJ and the National School Choice
Week dance, and run the bases on the field.
Special guest Dr. Steve Perry, a national voice for education reform,
will share his passion for school choice. Guests will also hear the
inspiring stories of Houston school leaders, teachers and parents.
To raise awareness of educational options for Texas students, Stronger
Together celebrates the diverse schools which make the community
stronger. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School
Choice Week, which will feature more than 32,000 events nationally.
“We are proud to once again coordinate this celebration of school choice
in Houston,” said Colleen Dippel, executive director and founder of
Families Empowered, the organization planning Saturday's rally. “This
event empowers families to understand their school options and to have
their voices heard in support of more choice. Every child in Houston –
and in Texas – deserves access to an education environment that works
for them. Stronger Together celebrates school choice and the entire city
of Houston. After all, we are Houston Strong.”
Event organizers include Families Empowered, Texans for Quality Public
Charter Schools, and Texans for Education Opportunity.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
