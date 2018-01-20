2,500+ Students and Parents Will Explore School Choice at Minute Maid Park

Students, parents to explore school options and celebrate on National Championship winning Astros home field

Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community leaders will celebrate Houston’s diverse school choices and explore education options at Minute Maid Park, home of the World Series winning Houston Astros.

Stronger Together, A Celebration of School Choice coincides with National School Choice Week, January 21-27, 2018.

More than 2,500 Houstonians will gather at Minute Maid (Union Station Lobby) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 27. Featuring 30 school booths, parents will explore potential schools while they meet Astros mascot Orbit, party with a live DJ and the National School Choice Week dance, and run the bases on the field.

Special guest Dr. Steve Perry, a national voice for education reform, will share his passion for school choice. Guests will also hear the inspiring stories of Houston school leaders, teachers and parents.

To raise awareness of educational options for Texas students, Stronger Together celebrates the diverse schools which make the community stronger. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, which will feature more than 32,000 events nationally.

“We are proud to once again coordinate this celebration of school choice in Houston,” said Colleen Dippel, executive director and founder of Families Empowered, the organization planning Saturday's rally. “This event empowers families to understand their school options and to have their voices heard in support of more choice. Every child in Houston – and in Texas – deserves access to an education environment that works for them. Stronger Together celebrates school choice and the entire city of Houston. After all, we are Houston Strong.”

Event organizers include Families Empowered, Texans for Quality Public Charter Schools, and Texans for Education Opportunity.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

