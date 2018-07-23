2 Day Conference: Today's U.S. Electric Power Industry, Renewable Energy, ISO Markets and How Electric Power Transactions are Done - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Today's U.S. Electric Power Industry, Renewable Energy, ISO Markets and How Electric Power Transactions Are Done" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Learn how it all fits together. This in-depth two-day program provides a comprehensive and clear explanation of the structure, function, and current status of today's U.S. electric power industry; the fundamentals of ISO day-ahead auctions, LMP, FTRs, CRRs and capacity markets; the reliability and economic issues raised by the integration of solar, wind, distributed generation and demand response resources into the existing power grid; how physical and financial electricity transactions are done at the wholesale and end-user retail levels both within and outside of an ISO footprint; and the basics of heat rates, spark spreads, tolling deals and a heat-rate-linked power transactions.

Each part of this complex industry will be explained piece-by-piece and then the pieces will be integrated using several clear cut examples so that attendees will leave with an understanding of how everything fits together.

What You Will Learn

The structure and function of the electric service system, its terminology and units, and the properties of electricity.

How the North American power grid is structured, how it operates and what the different types of electric generation are.

How control areas, balancing authorities, spinning reserves, AGC and security constrained environmental economic dispatch work.

Who the key players in the industry are, and why the industry is so difficult to restructure.

How cost-of-service utility ratemaking and open access deregulated markets work, and why open access retail electricity markets are finally developing in states that permit them.

What ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies are, and how they operate.

What the smart grid, demand side management (DSM), distributed energy resources (DER) and demand response (DR) are, and how these forms of virtual generation and renewable energy resources are disrupting the U.S. power industry.

The opportunities and challenges associated with wind, solar and other renewables.

How ISO Day-Ahead energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York, Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas;

What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is and why it is important; how Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP is applied in the ISO markets, and why FTRs, TCCs, CRRs, TCRs , virtual bids (Incs & Decs) and convergence bidding are important to understand.

What capacity markets and resource adequacy are, and how this important issue relates to demand response, DER and demand side management and affects the integration of wind, solar and other renewables into the existing power grid.

An overview of Utility scale solar, rooftop solar, and net metering, and wind and other renewable energy resources.

What the Western Grid "Energy Imbalance Market" is, and why it is important to understand Community Choice Aggregators, the California "Duck Curve" and "FRAC-MOO."

and much more...



