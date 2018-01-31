2 Day Course: Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements (London, United Kingdom - May 15-16, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drafting
This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors
and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights
within the context of an international contract.
This intensive and interactive training programme will develop
your skills to:
-
Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations
for a successful international deal
-
Understand the main legal instruments governing
international contracts
-
Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the
choice of law in a cross-border dispute
-
Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available
to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner
-
Use best practice techniques to successfully
negotiate your contracts
-
Examine key types of international commercial
agreements
-
Assess the strategic considerations associated with
international commercial agreements
-
Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal
Agenda
Day one of this seminar will provide delegates with a
comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments
governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms,
documentary sale and letter of credit. Moreover cross-jurisdictional
concerns will be explored generally and, in particular, the allocation
of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of
judgments. We will look at the new Brussels Regulation (in force from
2015), the Hague Convention 2005 (in force from 2015), Incoterms 2010,
and the UCP 600 (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits).
Day two of this seminar will provide delegates with the
requisite knowledge, and skills that they need to negotiate, and draft
international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales,
distribution and agency agreements.
