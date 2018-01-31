Log in
2 Day Course: Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements (London, United Kingdom - May 15-16, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/31/2018 | 09:21pm CET

The "Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.

This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:

  • Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal
  • Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts
  • Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute
  • Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner
  • Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts
  • Examine key types of international commercial agreements
  • Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements
  • Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal

Agenda

Day one of this seminar will provide delegates with a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Moreover cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, in particular, the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments. We will look at the new Brussels Regulation (in force from 2015), the Hague Convention 2005 (in force from 2015), Incoterms 2010, and the UCP 600 (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits).

Day two of this seminar will provide delegates with the requisite knowledge, and skills that they need to negotiate, and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution and agency agreements.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n3tbd/2_day_course?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
