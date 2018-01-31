2 Day Course: Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination (London, United Kingdom - May 23-24, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the two days this course will logically take a journey through the employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.

Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.

By attending this programme you will:

Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice

Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically

Be up-to-date with this fast changing area of the law

Raise your profile within your organisation

Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict

Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law

Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices

Agenda:

Module 1 - When employment begins

Module 2 - Discrimination and equality

Module 3 - Managing change

Module 4 - Employee complaints

Module 5 - Capability

Module 6 - Conduct

Module 7 - Ill health

Module 8 - Family friendly issues

Module 9 - When employment ends

Module 10 - Redundancy

Module 11 - TUPE

Module 12 - Employment Tribunal

