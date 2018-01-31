2 Day Course: Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination (London, United Kingdom - May 23-24, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Employment
Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination" conference has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the two days this course will logically take a journey through the
employment lifecycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact
from recruitment to termination. More often than not people are the most
expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees
regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all
the more important.
Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this
event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as
well as informative. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to
deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively
and confidently within the law. Attending this programme is an
invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
By attending this programme you will:
-
Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice
-
Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically
-
Be up-to-date with this fast changing area of the law
-
Raise your profile within your organisation
-
Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict
-
Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay
within the confines of the law
-
Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of
some of your key practices
Agenda:
Module 1 - When employment begins
Module 2 - Discrimination and equality
Module 3 - Managing change
Module 4 - Employee complaints
Module 5 - Capability
Module 6 - Conduct
Module 7 - Ill health
Module 8 - Family friendly issues
Module 9 - When employment ends
Module 10 - Redundancy
Module 11 - TUPE
Module 12 - Employment Tribunal
