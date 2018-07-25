2 Day Program: Today's U.S. Electric Power Industry, Renewable Energy, ISO Markets and How Electric Power Transactions Are Done - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Today's
U.S. Electric Power Industry, Renewable Energy, ISO Markets and How
Electric Power Transactions Are Done" conference has been added
This in-depth two-day program provides a comprehensive and clear
explanation of:
-
the structure, function, and current status of today's U.S. electric
power industry
-
the fundamentals of ISO day-ahead auctions, LMP, FTRs, CRRs and
capacity markets
-
the reliability and economic issues raised by the integration of
solar, wind, distributed generation and demand response resources into
the existing power grid
-
how physical and financial electricity transactions are done at the
wholesale and end-user retail levels both within and outside of an ISO
footprint
-
and the basics of heat rates, spark spreads, tolling deals and a
heat-rate-linked power transactions
Each part of this complex industry will be explained piece-by-piece and
then the pieces will be integrated using several clear cut examples so
that attendees will leave with an understanding of how everything fits
together.
What You Will Learn
-
The structure and function of the electric service system, its
terminology and units, and the properties of electricity.
-
How the North American power grid is structured, how it operates and
what the different types of electric generation are.
-
How control areas, balancing authorities, spinning reserves, AGC and
security constrained environmental economic dispatch work.
-
Who the key players in the industry are, and why the industry is so
difficult to restructure.
-
How cost-of-service utility ratemaking and open access deregulated
markets work, and why open access retail electricity markets are
finally developing in states that permit them.
-
What ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies are, and how
they operate.
-
What the smart grid, demand side management (DSM), distributed energy
resources (DER) and demand response (DR) are, and how these forms of
virtual generation and renewable energy resources are disrupting the
U.S. power industry.
-
The opportunities and challenges associated with wind, solar and other
renewables.
-
How ISO Day-Ahead energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York,
Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas;
-
What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is and why it is important; how
Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP is applied in the ISO markets, and why
FTRs, TCCs, CRRs, TCRs , virtual bids (Incs & Decs) and convergence
bidding are important to understand.
-
and much more...
