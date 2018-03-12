2 Day Seminar: Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs (Philadelphia, PA, United States - May 31, 2018 June 1, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Quality
This course will examine the fundamental requirements for all QC
laboratories subject to FDA inspection, recent trends from FDA
inspection reports and enforcement actions. In addition, this course
will include a list of relevant regulations and guidelines and
demonstrate how quality control and quality assurance personnel can
monitor industry practices to stay current with FDA requirements (cGMPs
and GLPs).
Key goals of the conference will include learning:
-
The basics of FDA law and regulations governing QC laboratories
responsible for testing research materials, components of
FDA-regulated products, and finished FDA-regulated products
(pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, cosmetics, and foods).
-
Laboratory organization, personnel qualification and training
requirements.
-
Documentation and record-keeping requirements, including e-records and
data integrity.
-
Sample integrity requirements.
-
Management and control of stability (shelf-life) studies.
-
Analytical methods verification and validation.
-
Management and control of laboratory instruments.
-
Management and control of laboratory supplies.
-
Proper conduct of laboratory investigations.
-
Consequences of laboratory non-compliance.
Agenda
Day 1 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
-
Basics of FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories
-
Laboratory Organization
-
Documentation and record-keeping requirements
-
Sample integrity requirements
-
Stability (shelf-life) studies
Day 2 (8:30 AM - 1:00 PM)
-
Analytical methods verification and validation
-
Management and control of laboratory instruments
-
Management and control of laboratory supplies
-
Proper conduct of laboratory investigations
-
Consequences of laboratory non-compliance
