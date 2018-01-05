2017-2018 Innovations in Application Security, Container Security, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT Security - Research and Markets

The "Innovations
in Application Security, Container Security, Artificial Intelligence,
and IoT Security" report has been added to Research and
Markets' offering.
This Network Security TOE provides a snapshot of the
emerging security solutions in application security, container security,
artificial intelligence, and IoT security. Innovations profiled in the
TOE include an antivirus solution for small and medium businesses, a
security solution for container traffic, an artificial
intelligence-based authentication platform, cloud-based security for
financial services, and embedding security in the Internet of Things.
Network Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s
mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to
protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the
network. NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new
business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by
assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam,
anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls,
virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web
application security, authentication and access control, intrusion
prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic
techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.
Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network
security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and
investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from
technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology
accelerators and challenges, and many more.
TechVision Information & Communication Technology cluster provides
global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights
into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and
computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various
applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a
range of business functions for computing, communications, business
intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow
automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer
relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology
areas such as big data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile
& wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network
security and unified communications markets. In addition, we also
closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a
holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Advanced Network Security Solutions
-
Antivirus Solution for Small and Medium Businesses
-
Security Solution for Container Traffic
-
Automated Solution to Secure Software Vulnerabilities
-
Artificial Intelligence-based Authentication Platform
-
Cloud-based Security for Financial Services
-
Security in the IoT Age
-
Protecting IoT Devices from Botnet Attacks
-
Embedding Security in the Internet of Things
-
Industry Contacts
