2017-2018 Innovations in Application Security, Container Security, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT Security - Research and Markets

01/05/2018 | 05:29pm CET

The "Innovations in Application Security, Container Security, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT Security" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This Network Security TOE provides a snapshot of the emerging security solutions in application security, container security, artificial intelligence, and IoT security. Innovations profiled in the TOE include an antivirus solution for small and medium businesses, a security solution for container traffic, an artificial intelligence-based authentication platform, cloud-based security for financial services, and embedding security in the Internet of Things.

Network Security TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE)'s mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges, and many more.

TechVision Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as big data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile & wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Advanced Network Security Solutions
  2. Antivirus Solution for Small and Medium Businesses
  3. Security Solution for Container Traffic
  4. Automated Solution to Secure Software Vulnerabilities
  5. Artificial Intelligence-based Authentication Platform
  6. Cloud-based Security for Financial Services
  7. Security in the IoT Age
  8. Protecting IoT Devices from Botnet Attacks
  9. Embedding Security in the Internet of Things
  10. Industry Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bpc6b/20172018?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
