2017 Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Report 2013-2023 - Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cancer/Tumor
Profiling Market by Technology, by Technique, by Application, by
Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand
Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The boost in demand for cancer/tumor profiling products is mainly led by
increasing number of new cancer cases, rising utility of biomarkers in
tumor profiling, rising availability of funding for cancer research and
increasing demand for next generation sequencing for cancer profiling.
The
cancer profiling market has been bifurcated into next generation
sequencing (NGS), quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR),
immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization (ISH), and microarray,
based on technology. NGS held the largest share in the cancer profiling
market, standing at 33.1%, in 2016. This leading position of NGS is
mainly characterized by increased awareness about NGS products due to
rising promotional activities for these products among the research
laboratories and academic institutes. The NGS category is also expected
to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The
Asia-Pacific cancer profiling market has been experiencing significant
growth due to rising prevalence of cancer, increasing government
initiatives for cancer treatment, and rising healthcare expenditure in
the region.
Some of the other key players operating in the
cancer profiling market include Illumina, Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Caris
Life Sciences, Inc., Helomics Corp., Oxford Gene Technology, HTG
Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc., Genomic
Health, Inc., and NanoString Technologies, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Number of New Cancer Cases
-
Rising Utility of Biomarkers in Tumor Profiling
-
Rise in Availability of Funding for Cancer Research
-
Increasing Demand for Next Generation Sequencing for Cancer Profiling
-
Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
Restraints
-
High Capital Investments and Low Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers
-
Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Infrastructure
-
Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
Opportunities
-
Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests
-
Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research
Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter
3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter
5. Global Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6. North America
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and
Forecast
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast
Chapter
9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size
and Forecast
Chapter 11. Global Market Size and Forecast by
Technology
Chapter 12. Global Market Size and Forecast by
Technique
Chapter 13. Global Market Size and Forecast by
Application
Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape
Chapter
15. Company Profiles
-
Illumina, Inc.
-
NeoGenomics Inc.
-
Caris Life Sciences, Inc.
-
QIAGEN N.V.
-
Helomics Corp.
-
Oxford Gene Technology
-
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
-
RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc.
-
Genomic Health, Inc.
-
NanoString Technologies, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46gq68/2017_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005343/en/