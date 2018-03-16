Log in
2017 Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Report 2013-2023 - Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 01:45pm CET

The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technology, by Technique, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The boost in demand for cancer/tumor profiling products is mainly led by increasing number of new cancer cases, rising utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling, rising availability of funding for cancer research and increasing demand for next generation sequencing for cancer profiling.

The cancer profiling market has been bifurcated into next generation sequencing (NGS), quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization (ISH), and microarray, based on technology. NGS held the largest share in the cancer profiling market, standing at 33.1%, in 2016. This leading position of NGS is mainly characterized by increased awareness about NGS products due to rising promotional activities for these products among the research laboratories and academic institutes. The NGS category is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific cancer profiling market has been experiencing significant growth due to rising prevalence of cancer, increasing government initiatives for cancer treatment, and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some of the other key players operating in the cancer profiling market include Illumina, Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Inc., Helomics Corp., Oxford Gene Technology, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of New Cancer Cases
  • Rising Utility of Biomarkers in Tumor Profiling
  • Rise in Availability of Funding for Cancer Research
  • Increasing Demand for Next Generation Sequencing for Cancer Profiling
  • Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

  • High Capital Investments and Low Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers
  • Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Infrastructure
  • Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

  • Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests
  • Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Global Market Size and Forecast by Technology

Chapter 12. Global Market Size and Forecast by Technique

Chapter 13. Global Market Size and Forecast by Application

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15. Company Profiles

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • NeoGenomics Inc.
  • Caris Life Sciences, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Helomics Corp.
  • Oxford Gene Technology
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
  • RiboMed Biotechnologies, Inc.
  • Genomic Health, Inc.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46gq68/2017_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
