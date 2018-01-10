Log in
2017, an excellent year for Invibes advertising: strong sales and new recruitments

01/10/2018 | 06:14pm CET

2017, AN EXCELLENT YEAR FOR INVIBES ADVERTISING

STRONG SALES AND NEW RECRUITMENTS

Paris, 10 January 2018 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specialized in digital in-feed advertising, has published the results of its campaigns in 2017 and brought in new hires at its various sites in response to its growing business.

Close to 140 advertisers in 2017

INVIBES ADVERTISING is maintaining its broad appeal to advertisers thanks to the quality and performance of its formats and its ability to build partnerships with a wide range of publishers. In 2017, the company managed campaigns for close to 140 leading advertisers (up from 100 in 2016), on behalf of their respective agencies. Invibes counts names such as Volkswagen, Opel, Samsung, Danone, Allianz, Leroy Merlin, Microsoft and Cisco among its clients.

This success comes on the back of an innovative positioning and an ability to regularly launch new formats such as 2017's Reveal, Gyro 360 and Play S.

Barely two months after it came on the market, Play S has already attracted nearly ten advertisers.

Ramp-up in new hires

In response to the growth of its business, INVIBES ADVERTISING has added to its teams in strategic positions and across multiple sites, from design and sales to campaign manager roles. A Digital Marketing Manager has also joined the Group to manage global communications.

The company now has 40 employees compared with around thirty one year ago, which corresponds to an increase of more than 30% compared to 31 December 2016. New sales hires are also planned for France and Spain.

Nicolas Pollet, CEO and co-founder of INVIBES ADVERTISING, said: "Our business is continuing to grow and we are building up our teams. At INVIBES ADVERTISING, our approach is global, backed by our commitment to giving advertisers new and ever more innovative products that truly deliver."

Our clients in 2017

Next publication:

Our provisional annual turnover on 12 February 2018

Read our latest press releases at:

http://www.invibes.com/fr/fr/investors.htmlhttp://www.invibes.com/us/us/investors.html

About INVIBES ADVERTISING

Created in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions supported by an in-feed format (integrated into media content) inspired by social networks and optimized for diffusion in a closed network of media sites (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Le Monde, Team Media and Prisma). Clients include major brands Carrefour, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SBB, SNCF, Swissquote and Volkswagen. Invibes Advertising is a Pass French Tech 2016 accredited company with the ambition and capacity to pursue its strong growth.

It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLINV - ISIN: BE0974299316)

For more information, go to www.invibes.com - www.invibes.ch

Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on Twitter: @Invibes_Ads_FR

Contacts

Investor Relations

INVIBES ADVERTISING Kris Vlaemynck, CFO[email protected]

ACTUS Finance & Communication Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX[email protected]+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication Vivien Ferran[email protected]+33(1) 53 67 36 34

Invibes Advertising NV published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:14:00 UTC.

