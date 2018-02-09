2018 2D Materials Beyond Graphene Market Report: Properties, Markets, Applications and Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2D
Materials Beyond Graphene: Properties, Markets, Applications and
Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Graphene has brought to the world's attention the exceptional properties
of two-dimensional (2D) nanosheet materials. Due to its exceptional
transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the
forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. However,
graphene has a major problem for novel two-dimensional (2D)
semiconductor applications as it lacks an energy gap between its
conduction and valence bands.
Researchers have therefore been exploring to an increasing
degree the fundamental phenomena stemming from quantum confinement and
size effects of 2D materials beyond graphene, including:
-
Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2).
-
Hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN).
-
Phosphorene.
-
C2N/C3N.
-
Germanene.
-
Graphane.
-
Graphdiyne.
-
Stanene/tinene.
-
Tungsten diselenide.
-
Rhenium disulfide.
-
Diamene.
-
Silicene.
-
Antimonene.
-
Indium selenide.
Markets these materials could significantly impact and are
covered in this report include:
-
Electronics.
-
Batteries (Lithium-ion, sodium-ion, lithium-sulfur, lithium-oxygen).
-
Sensors.
-
Separation membranes.
-
Photocatalysts.
-
Thermoelectrics.
-
Photovoltaics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 2D Materials
2 Black Phosphorus/Phosphorene
3 C2N/C3N
4 Germanene
5 Graphdiyne
6 Graphane
7 Hexagonal Boron Nitride
8 Molybdenum Disulfide (Mos2)
9 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)
10 Silicene
11 Stanene/Tinene
12 Tungsten Diselenide
13 Other 2D Materials
14 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials
15 2D Materials Producers
16 References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4lhgr/2018_2d_materials?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005221/en/