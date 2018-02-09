2018 2D Materials Beyond Graphene Market Report: Properties, Markets, Applications and Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2D Materials Beyond Graphene: Properties, Markets, Applications and Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene has brought to the world's attention the exceptional properties of two-dimensional (2D) nanosheet materials. Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. However, graphene has a major problem for novel two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor applications as it lacks an energy gap between its conduction and valence bands.

Researchers have therefore been exploring to an increasing degree the fundamental phenomena stemming from quantum confinement and size effects of 2D materials beyond graphene, including:

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2).

Hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN).

Phosphorene.

C2N/C3N.

Germanene.

Graphane.

Graphdiyne.

Stanene/tinene.

Tungsten diselenide.

Rhenium disulfide.

Diamene.

Silicene.

Antimonene.

Indium selenide.

Markets these materials could significantly impact and are covered in this report include:

Electronics.

Batteries (Lithium-ion, sodium-ion, lithium-sulfur, lithium-oxygen).

Sensors.

Separation membranes.

Photocatalysts.

Thermoelectrics.

Photovoltaics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 2D Materials

2 Black Phosphorus/Phosphorene

3 C2N/C3N

4 Germanene

5 Graphdiyne

6 Graphane

7 Hexagonal Boron Nitride

8 Molybdenum Disulfide (Mos2)

9 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

10 Silicene

11 Stanene/Tinene

12 Tungsten Diselenide

13 Other 2D Materials

14 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials

15 2D Materials Producers

16 References

