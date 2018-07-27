Log in
2018 APEC Photo Contest: Send Us Your Snaps

0
07/27/2018

The 2018 APEC Photo Contest is now welcoming submissions that illustrate how people and communities across the Asia-Pacific can benefit from greater interconnectivity and digital opportunities.

Who Can Enter?

The contest is open to both amateur and professional photographers from any of the 21 APEC member economies. Submissions by DSLR/digital cameras or mobile phone cameras are welcome.

What We Are Looking For?

Entrants can submit up to three photos that offer their interpretation of APEC's 2018 priorities under the theme Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future:

  • Promoting sustainable and inclusive growth
  • Deepening regional integration and improving connectivity
  • Strengthening inclusive growth through structural reform

The aim of these priorities is to empower people, businesses and communities, in all parts of the Asia-Pacific, to thrive in an age of digital disruption. Your photos can help to tell this story.

Photo submissions will be judged based on their interpretation of APEC's 2018 priorities and message, composition and quality, and creativity.

What Are The Contest Prizes?

  • First Prize: SGD 2,000
  • Second Prize: SGD 1,500
  • Third Prize: SGD 1,000
  • Popular Choice: SGD 750
  • Instagram Influencer: SGD 750

What Is My Deadline?

27 September 2018, 23:59 (Singapore - GMT +08:00)

When Will The Winners Be Announced?

Contest winners will be announced on 15-16 November 2018, during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and posted on APEC's website and social media channels.

How Can I Enter?

Click herefor details on how to join the 2018 APEC Photo Contest and related information.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

David Hendrickson at +65 9137 3886 [email protected]
Michael Chapnick at +65 9647 4847 [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:06:05 UTC
