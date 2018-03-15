2018 Clinical Chemistry, Immunodiagnostic Laboratory, POC Instrumentation, and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018 Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Laboratory and POC Instrumentation, and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews operating characteristics and features of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic systems.

The report also presents strategic assessments of current and emerging suppliers of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

AdnaGen/Alere

Agilent Technologies

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Biomedical Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory

Kyowa Medex

Matritech/Alere

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

Wallac/PE

