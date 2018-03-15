2018 Clinical Chemistry, Immunodiagnostic Laboratory, POC Instrumentation, and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018
Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Laboratory and POC
Instrumentation, and Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report reviews operating characteristics and features of high-,
medium-, and low-volume/POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic
systems.
The report also presents strategic assessments of current and emerging
suppliers of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products, including
their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics,
technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements
and business strategies.
Companies Profiled
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
AdnaGen/Alere
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Bayer Healthcare
-
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
-
Biomedical Diagnostics
-
BioMerieux
-
Bio-Rad
-
DiaSorin
-
Eiken
-
Fujirebio
-
Grifols
-
Instrumentation Laboratory
-
Kyowa Medex
-
Matritech/Alere
-
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
-
Quest Diagnostics
-
Roche
-
Siemens
-
Sysmex
-
Thermo Fisher
-
Tosoh
-
Wako
-
Wallac/PE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/phxnls/2018_clinical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006196/en/