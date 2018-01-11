2018 Directory of African Foundations - Research and Markets

The "Directory
This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and
international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making
organizations located throughout Africa.
All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well
as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting
names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition
is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing
sector.
Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.
From Egypt to South Africa, Tanzania to Senegal, the Directory would be
an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic
libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking
organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work
of foundations in Africa.
Entries:
-
Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation
centres/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter,
followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.
-
Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and
e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with date of
foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on
grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key
executives where available.
-
Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations
and by main activities.
-
A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed
countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and
medicine and health.
