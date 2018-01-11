2018 Directory of African Foundations - Research and Markets

The "Directory of African Foundations 2017-18" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout Africa.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies. From Egypt to South Africa, Tanzania to Senegal, the Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in Africa.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centres/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with date of foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

