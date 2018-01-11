Log in
2018 Directory of Asia Pacific Foundations - Research and Markets

01/11/2018 | 06:27pm CET

The "Directory of Asia Pacific Foundations 2017-18" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located in the Asia Pacific region.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for over 1000 institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

  • Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.
  • Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and email addresses, telephone and fax numbers and details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity and key executives where available.
  • Includes an index of foundations.
  • A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.
  • Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kqndp/2018_directory_of?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
