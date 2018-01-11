2018 Directory of Asia Pacific Foundations - Research and Markets

The "Directory
of Asia Pacific Foundations 2017-18" directory has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and
international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making
organizations located in the Asia Pacific region.
All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well
as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting
names and contact details for over 1000 institutions, this new edition
is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing
sector.
Entries:
-
Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.
-
Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and email
addresses, telephone and fax numbers and details of its function,
activities, geographical area of activity and key executives where
available.
-
Includes an index of foundations.
-
A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed
countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and
medicine and health.
-
Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.
The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations,
public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making
and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or
interested in the work of foundations in the Asia Pacific region.
