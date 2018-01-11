2018 Directory of Asia Pacific Foundations - Research and Markets

The "Directory of Asia Pacific Foundations 2017-18" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located in the Asia Pacific region.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for over 1000 institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and email addresses, telephone and fax numbers and details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations.

A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations in the Asia Pacific region.

