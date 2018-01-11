2018 Directory of Latin American Foundations - Research and Markets

The "Directory of Latin American Foundations 2017-18" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout Latin America.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country with main foundation centres/coordinating bodies listed at the beginning of each chapter, followed by the charities, NGO's and foundations.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, together with date of foundation, and details of its function, activities, restrictions on grants, geographical area of activity, finances, publications and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

A wide range of activity is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health.

Includes information on foundation centres and co-ordinating bodies.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r9w2k9/2018_directory_of?w=4

